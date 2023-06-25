Suki Waterhouse’s Parents Met at the Hospital – Facts about Them

Suki Waterhouse | Elizabeth Waterhouse | Source: Getty Images | Facebook.com/elizabeth.waterhouse.18

Suki Waterhouse’s parents proved their daughter isn’t the only one in the family with an impressive career, as they both work in the medical field. And while the actress is the more famous family member, Suki Waterhouse revealed that she draws much inspiration from her mom and dad.

Although Suki Waterhouse chose a career in the entertainment industry, she was born to plastic surgeon and cancer nurse Norman and Elizabeth Waterhouse. And even though Suki Waterhouse’s parents have different jobs than her, the actress still learned a lot from them.

As a plastic surgeon who loves organization, Norman Waterhouse had to wrap his mind around his daughter dropping out of school to become a model. However, Suki Waterhouse’s parents have since supported their daughter’s career.

Suki Waterhouse at the 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 15, 2023, in Thermal, California. | Source: Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse’s Parents Work in the Medical Field

According to Norman—who also goes by Normy—and Elizabeth’s daughter, the couple did not have the most romantic meet-cute. Suki said:

“My dad is a plastic surgeon…and my mom’s a nurse, which is how they met—in a hospital, over decaying bone.”

Their medical professions were not the only thing Norman and Elizabeth had in common. According to Suki, her mom is a “secret hippie,” and her father is also a lover of the outdoors who enjoys doing things such as rock climbing.

Norman has made a name for himself as a plastic surgeon, and his expertise saw him traveling worldwide. When he isn’t teaching in China, he performs surgeries in Dubai.

And during an interview, Norman’s daughter revealed he rarely switched off the part of himself that’s a surgeon. “My dad treats everything in his life like a surgical operation, even if it’s getting our family to catch a plane on time,” Suki said.

Suki Waterhouse’s Parents Taught Her the Importance of Working Hard

Suki and Norman often enjoyed take-your-daughter-to-work days when she was growing up. During an interview, the actress recalled watching her parents treat burn victims or patients with deformities and the lesson it taught her about having a good work ethic. Suki shared:

“…I saw my parents work really hard, and that strong work ethic has always been an important thing in my family.”

Before becoming a successful actress—and sharing the screen with Dakota Johnson, Sam Cleflin, and Lily Collins—Suki briefly followed in her parent’s footsteps. She worked for her father’s breast implant company, where she booked people in for appointments. However, she later realized that a career in the entertainment industry was her true calling.

Suki Waterhouse at the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 Miami Runway Show on March 15, 2023, in Miami, Florida. | Source: Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse Spends Time with Her Parents

Although Norman was not thrilled when his daughter decided to drop out of school to chase after her dreams of becoming a model, the surgeon has since supported Suki’s career and has been her plus-one to red-carpet events, including the Tribeca Film Festival.