Sugababes Fans can’t Believe Heidi Range’s ‘Real Age’ As She Celebrates Her Birthday With Champagne

HEIDI Rang looked beautiful as she celebrated her 21st birthday – and her fans couldn’t imagine her age.

She shared on Instagram a number of photos from the celebrations. The singer was a member of the iconic Sugababes group from 2001 until 2011.

4 Heidi looked gorgeous as she posed with a red gown ahead of the celebrations for her 40thbirthday

4 Fans couldn’t imagine that Heidi, with her husband Alex Partakis, was 40 years old

Heidi, a blonde beauty with curly hair, wore an elegant red gown.

Her night out in London with Alex Partakis, friends and her husband was enhanced with large earrings in the shape of hearts.

Heidi who has two children, Aurelia aged five and Athena age 19 months with Alex captioned: “This Is 40! 💃.

“Thank you to my amazing husband @alexpartakis, our beautiful babies, my family and friends for all the Birthday love, wishes and surprises. I’m one very lucky lady ❤️.”

Heidi fans have flocked to comment sections to both wish her a happy birthday, and express their surprise at discovering that she is actually much older than they thought.

You’re only 40?

One person said, “You look great for 40.” Another person commented, “You look great for 40.”

Four said “40 Fabulous.”

Heidi has revealed that she played a role in Eurovision Song Contest. She was a member of the UK Jury which helped decide the winner.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that she posted on Instagram about her grandmother’s sad death.

4 Heidi, the mother of Aurelia, Athena, and Heidi recently paid homage to her grandmother