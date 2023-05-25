Sugababes Fans can’t Believe Heidi Range’s ‘Real Age’ As She Celebrates Her Birthday With Champagne

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

HEIDI Rang looked beautiful as she celebrated her 21st birthday – and her fans couldn’t imagine her age.

She shared on Instagram a number of photos from the celebrations. The singer was a member of the iconic Sugababes group from 2001 until 2011.

Heidi looked stunning as she posed in a red dress ahead of her 40th birthday celebrations

4

Heidi looked gorgeous as she posed with a red gown ahead of the celebrations for her 40thbirthday
But fans couldn't believe Heidi - with husband Alex Partakis - was turning 40

4

Fans couldn’t imagine that Heidi, with her husband Alex Partakis, was 40 years old

Heidi, a blonde beauty with curly hair, wore an elegant red gown.

Her night out in London with Alex Partakis, friends and her husband was enhanced with large earrings in the shape of hearts.

Heidi who has two children, Aurelia aged five and Athena age 19 months with Alex captioned: “This Is 40! 💃.

Sugababes’ Heidi Range reveals heartbreaking family loss in emotional post
Atomic Kitten’s Heidi Range quit after she had FIGHT with Liz says Kerry Katona

“Thank you to my amazing husband @alexpartakis, our beautiful babies, my family and friends for all the Birthday love, wishes and surprises. I’m one very lucky lady ❤️.”

Heidi fans have flocked to comment sections to both wish her a happy birthday, and express their surprise at discovering that she is actually much older than they thought.

You’re only 40?

One person said, “You look great for 40.” Another person commented, “You look great for 40.”

Four said “40 Fabulous.”

Heidi has revealed that she played a role in Eurovision Song Contest. She was a member of the UK Jury which helped decide the winner.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that she posted on Instagram about her grandmother’s sad death.

Heidi, mum to Aurelia and Athena, recently paid tribute to her late grandmother

4

Heidi, the mother of Aurelia, Athena, and Heidi recently paid homage to her grandmother
She was part of the Sugababes line-up from 2001 to 2011

4

Sugababes was her band from 2001-2011Credit: Getty

Latest News

Previous article
Tom Sandoval’s Alleged Cheating Cases are Detailed Below

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact