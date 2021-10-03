Sue Radford shows off her HUGE £300 Primark haul, as the mum-of-22 jokes she should be banned from the shop

WE’RE all guilty of getting a little carried away when it comes to a trip to Primark, but mum-of-22 Sue Radford is sure to put your sprees to shame.

The mum of Britain’s biggest family showcased her enormous haul after spending almost £300 in the discount fashion store.

6 Sue Radford showcased her enormous Primark haul on Instagram Credit: Instagram

6 The mum-of-22 spent almost £300 in the discount fashion store Credit: Instagram

6 She picked up a range of Disney jumpers and Autumn pieces for her kids Credit: instagram

6 And she nabbed these LOL Surprise pyjamas for her younger girls Credit: instagram

Sue, 46, from Morecambe, Lancs, came back laden with clothes for most for her kids, spending a grand total of £296.50.

In fact the mum only bought one item of clothing for herself, a £10 jumper as she joked she should be barred from the store.

Captioning a snap of her bumper basket of shopping, Sue wrote: “Every time I get dragged into Primark. I should be banned from this shop.”

Among her purchases Sue had picked up some bargain £3 jumpers for her youngest Heidie, one, and Bonnie, three, as well as her one-year-old granddaughter Ophelia.

She also nabbed some Disney pyjama sets at £12 each for Millie, 19, and Amie, 15,

I got one item for myself, I bought a jumper, I love my jumpers and that was £10.

Then I bought the girls, Heidie and Bonnie, these gorgeous little jogging suits and they were £6.

Her priciest purchase was a pair of distressed light blue jeans for Aimie that came in at £17.

While her £300 spree may seem expensive, it is just a drop in the ocean for Britain’s biggest family with Sue previously admitting she has spent £1 million raising 22 kids.

She revealed that she had cleared out her kids’ wardrobes to make room for the new purchases, and would be donating the old clothes to charity.

The organised mum shared before and after pictures on the family’s Instagram account and revealed that she would store the clothes away for next year, while donating some to charity.

Understandably, Sue was left with a huge pile of clothes to sort through while both the girls’ and boys’ wardrobes were neatly organised with perfectly hung outfits.

The Radford family have slowly been renovating their 10-bed former care home in Lancashire – and they’ve each been given a stylish bedroom makeover.

While Sue and Noel are parents to 22 – with Chris, the oldest 32 and Heidi, the youngest, just one – they currently have 18 still living at home.

The family famously doesn’t rely on benefits and is supported by their successful pie shop business.

The family bakery has been doing very well which has resulted in dad Noel upgrading to a much bigger space.

Full-time mum Sue also has her work cut out for her at home with all the kids- and spends hours every day tidying the house and doing multiple loads of washing.

She recently showed off her fancy new laundry room with THREE £1.2k washing machines taking 18kg of clothes each.

Sue previously said: “If I could say the one thing that really does drive me insane in this house, it’s got to be the laundry.

“An average day, I can be doing four to five loads of washing. It’s never-ending.”

6 Yesterday the mum of Britain’s biggest family revealed that she had cleared space in the kids’ wardrobes for more clotehs Credit: Instagram

6 Sue revealed she would be donating the excess clothes to charity Credit: Instagram

Meanwhile, check out how mum-of-22 Sue Radford lives millionaire’s lifestyle with a £30k Range Rover, outdoor cinema & hot tub.

Plus Radfords revealed they use 24 bottles of shampoo & conditioner, 100 pints of milk & do 21 loads of washing each WEEK.