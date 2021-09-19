Sue Radford reveals that her little kids have ALREADY destroyed the brand new wall at her ‘millionaire’s mansion’

SUE Radford has been busy transforming her former care home over the summer, recently showcasing a brand new garden wall.

But the mum-of-22 has revealed that her cheeky brood have already left their mark on the home’s latest addition.

6 Sue Radford revealed that her kids had already left their mark on her newly painted wall Credit: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

6 She showed off her new garden posts – and people claimed they looked rather rude Credit: theradfordfamily/Instagram

The Radfords are Britiain’s biggest family and they have 22 kids

6 Sue has been busy transforming the family’s former care home over the summer Credit: Instagram

The Morecambe-based mum shared footage of the trail of muddy handprints that her youngest had left all over the newly painted wall on her Instagram stories.

Captioning the snap she wrote: “The little ones have been very creative on the newly painted wall.”

It comes after Sue, 45, showed off her brand new garden wall and gate earlier this week.

The two pillars flanking the gate have rounded tips and are now flanked by a pair of pillars.

Proud of her home’s transformation, Sue said: “They look so much better painted.”

However, fans were quick to reply in her inbox commenting on how they appeared rather phallic.

Sue saw the funny side of the comments, and replied saying: “A few messages saying the same thing.”

When one person said it was a “good job” she “didn’t paint them pink”, she joked: “Omg your messages are killing me this morning.”

Sue, 46, and Noel, 50, are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 20, Millie, 20, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, three, Bonnie, two, and Heidie, one.

The family famously doesn’t rely on benefits and is supported by their pie shop business.

Radfords, who reside in a former 10-bed care home, frequently post photos of their millionaire lifestyles on Instagram.

This includes having an outdoor cinema, TV bed, new £6,500 fridge, and a £30,000 Range Rover car.

The family have recently opened their doors for Channel 5’s 22 Kids and Counting show, which documented their lives under one roof.

In the show, Sue revealed they have spent £1million raising their large brood and she has been pregnant for 16-and-a-half YEARS.

Noel had to close his pie shop due to the pandemic. However, Chloe, his second oldest daughter suggested that they go online. Since then, the sales have increased more than twice.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Full-time mum Sue also has her work cut out for her at home with all the kids- and spends hours every day tidying the house and doing multiple loads of washing.

She said: “If I could say the one thing that really does drive me insane in this house, it’s got to be the laundry.

“An average day, I can be doing four to five loads of washing. It never ends.

The couple did purchase an 18kg washing machine in their basement, and Noel gave his wife a robot vacuum in their first episode.

It’s not surprising that lockdown has wreaked havoc on the Radfords weekly food shop.

Sue revealed how their weekly food bills have boomed by more than £100 to total £400, with the majority of their brood stuck at home in lockdown.

The Radfords consume 16 pints each day of milk, four loaves of bread, 80 yoghurts, three tube of toothpaste, and 24 toilet roll per week.

Sue will need to ensure that she cooks up a remarkable 56 sausages when they’re on the menu.

Sue revealed that the fajita dinner includes 5kg of chicken, 1kg cheese and 4 packets tortilla wraps.

Sue also estimates that the family has celebrated 288 birthdays in the last 31 years.

The family famously doesn’t rely on benefits and is supported by their pie shop business

Unsurprisingly, lockdown has played havoc with the Radford’s weekly food shop

Here’s how mum-of-22 Sue Radford lives millionaire’s lifestyle with a £30k Range Rover, outdoor cinema & hot tub.

Previously, Britain’s largest family fill lounge with Domino’s delivery after busy mum Sue Radford gives birth to 22nd child.