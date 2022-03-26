Sue Naegle resigns from Annapurna, nearly 6 years after she was Chief Content Officer

According to someone familiar with Annapurna, Sue Naegle is leaving the position of Chief Content Officer. She served for nearly six years.

The company won’t replace her at this time. Naegle was responsible for overseeing film production as well as television and theater.

Naegle’s departure is said to be amicable as she will now focus on producing, which includes a number of projects she put into development at Annapurna, according to DeadlineThis is the first news agency to report on it.

Several senior executives at the company will take over Naegle’s responsibilities which include President Nathan Gary, chief operating officer Chris Corabi, Film division heads Christina Oh and Adam Paulsen, and TV division heads Ali Krug and Patrick Chu.

Naegle was previously the President of Entertainment for HBO. She left in 2016 to go to Annapurna, where she launched the television division. Naegle was elevated to Chief Content officer in 2019, where she also has film oversight. Naegle, while at HBO was responsible for helping to shepherd hit shows such as “Game of Thrones,” “Veep,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “True Blood,” “Tremé,” “Eastbound & Down,” “Enlightened”And “Girls.”Naegle resigned from HBO in 2013.

Naegle’s most recent executive producer credit includes Annapurna’s “Pam and Tommy.” Next up, Naegle has HBO Max’s limited series “The Staircase”This Spring.