Succession Season 3: Release Date & Trailer | Sarah Snook & Jeremy Strong Coming Back

You say it dark drama or a hilarious black satire, in either of the cases, it’s gonna entertain you along with giving a few goosebumps. Succession has so far followed the misadventures of a Roy family whose members plan conspiracies against each other to become the head of the family’s global media empire once patriarch Logan Roy dies or steps down.

But now as the release of Season 3 draws nearer, theories on what it will be about are convoluting. Nevertheless, let’s find out when the coming season will be out.

Succession Season 3: Release Date Succession has been one of the shows that had to go through many delays due to the pandemic, the fans have been waiting since October 2019 but now the tough phase is over as HBO has confirmed that the show will premiere in the autumn of 2021. So in the autumn of 2021, we’ll get to watch our favorite show on HBO Max in the USA and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

Succession Season 3: Trailer

The trailer for Season 3 is out and all the key members can be seen plotting conspiracies to take over the family dynasty. Children of Logan Roy, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman will be going to war against their father. Also, Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgard have been excluded from the trailer despite being a part of the show as per the rest announcement. Looking at the trailer, we are pretty sure, the season is going to be even darker than the previous ones.

The third season will have 10 episodes like the previous 2 seasons while the entire lead cast is returning for the new Season.

