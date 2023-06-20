Submersible goes missing near Titanic’s wreckage, leaving 5 people unaccounted for

A submersible has gone missing in the North Atlantic near the site of the Titanic wreckage.

The disappearance has prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to start a search for the missing submersible, as well as its five-person crew.

Coast Guard: “The USCG has been searching for 21-foot submersibles from Canadian research vessel Polar Prince.” Twitter June 19. Polar Prince crew lost contact approximately one hour and forty-five minutes into their dive.

The following is a list of NBC News. The submersible formed part of a larger project. OceanGate Expeditionstour—which explores the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, the ship that infamously sank in 1912—and is located approximately 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Mass.

OceanGate, in a press release obtained by The Outlet, said: “Our focus is entirely on the crew in the submersible, and their families.” “We are grateful for the assistance that we received from many government agencies and companies working in deep water in our attempts to restore contact with the submarine.”