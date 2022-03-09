Submarine electrician on line for the throne on Cumbrian island

After his unsuccessful bid to become a landlord of pubs, a submarine electrician was named next in line for the throne on a remote island.

Earlier this year, Barrow Borough Council began searching for a new landlord for The Ship Inn on Piel Island, half a mile off the Furness coast in Cumbria, and, according to tradition, whoever gets the job will also become the island’s king or queen.

After more than 190 people registered interest, the authority stated that Aaron Sanderson, 33-year-old electrician team leader at BAE Systems Submarines in Barrow, was selected as the preferred bidder.

Mr Sanderson plans to move to the island along with his partner Anita Palfi. He said that he was looking forward opening the pub again and enjoying his first pint.

He said: “I have very happy memories of visiting Piel many times as a child and throughout my life. The prospect of me applying for the role was mentioned and from that point I couldn’t get it out of my head.

“Personally, it represents both an incredible risk and a wonderful opportunity. I am in a secure and well-paid role, but I am willing to give that up for the chance to bring the glory days back to The Ship Inn.”

After his job advertisement attracted worldwide attention and was featured in Radio Canada and the New York Times, he defeated all the competition.

The new landlord will be greeted with a coronation ceremony, in which they sit in an ancient chair and are armed with a sword, while alcohol is poured on top.

Ann Thomson, Leader of Barrow Borough Council, said: “This was a very competitive process and we are delighted to be moving to the next stage with our preferred bidder.

“Aaron has a great understanding of Piel, The Ship Inn and the traditions of the island. We will now follow due process as we move through the official channels to confirm our partnership and very much look forward to The Ship Inn being open this year and to seeing Piel Island resplendent with visitors and holidaymakers.”

The island measures only 50 acres and is home to a wide variety of wildlife. It also contains the remains of Piel Castle (a historic castle built in 14th-century England).

The landing of Lambert Simnel in 1487, a pretender to the throne, is believed to have caused the coronation ceremony. It is likely that it began as a humorous homage to this event.

Simnel’s rebellion was crushed and he ended up working as a domestic in the royal household.

However, the tradition survived and was a significant part of island folklore. Records of Ship Inn landlords date back to 1746.