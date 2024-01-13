Stylish Soccer Mom’s Skims Wardrobe Malfunction – A Must-Read for Top-Loving Moms

The Ultimate Fashion Faux Pas: How A Soccer Mom’s Outfit Backfired on Her

A SOCCER mom’s sporty weekend outfit was almost everything she wanted — except for a potential problem that kept popping up. She said she made a crucial mistake with her latest Skims order.

Marie shared the video with over 18,000 TikTok followers. “Welcome to my Soccer Mom Saturday segment where I like to show you what I wear to my kids’ activities on weekends,” she said. She showed off her Skims henley tee, $58, that she adored but had just one issue with. “I really like this shirt but it keeps unbuttoning so clearly I need to order a bigger size for next time,” she said.

As she showed off her jeans, Nike sneakers, and Balenciaga bag, the buttons on her shirt popped open again. She rushed to adjust and re-button the top to prevent a wardrobe malfunction. People took to the comments to share their thoughts on her casual but stylish fit. Some said they could clock the Skims top from a mile away.

“I knew it was Skims… too cute!” said one commenter. Others were simply impressed with her sense of style, perfect for every occasion. “You always look fabulous, kiss the kids for me!” said one admirer. “A light slay and we love it here,” agreed another.

