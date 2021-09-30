Stunning Scene: Sarah Everard’s killer purchased hot chocolate and tart after the ruthless murder

After the rape and killing of Sarah Everard former cop Wayne Couzens was recorded at a service station treating himself to a Costa hot chocolate and a bakewell tart.

In chilling footage Wayne Couzens was captured buying a Costa hot chocolate and a bakewell tart after the murder of Sarah Everard.

The former cop was caught at a station after the murder and rape of the 33-year old. He enjoyed refreshments in the early morning.

On Wednesday, prosecutors claimed they were unable to pinpoint the exact moment Ms. Everard died.

Tom Little, the prosecutor, stated that she was dead at 2.30am when Couzens stopped by a Dover station and purchased drinks.

He went to Hoads Wood in Ashford twice before dawn, and left shortly before sunrise.

The court learned that he would return to the area two more times the next day.

Couzens was spotted on CCTV buying a hot cocoa and bakewell tart at a Costa Coffee shop near Dover at 8.15 AM on March 4.

After driving just over 300 miles, Couzens returned the Vauxhall rental car.

Couzens then threw Ms Everard’s mobile phone into a channel near Sandwich. A diver recovered it during a search of that waterway.

Couzens purchased petrol in March and used it to set Ms Everard’s corpse on fire in the woods.

Couzens allegedly deceived Ms Everard, according to the Old Bailey. She was driving home from a friend’s house on March 3, this year.

Couzens had been driving her around south London, when she saw her disappear as she walked through Clapham.

Couzens, a married father-of-two, spent hours driving through west and south London before he targeted his victim.

Detectives believe he used the pandemic as an excuse to ‘detain’ his victim as she walked along the street. He planned the crime for weeks and booked a rental car three days before he kidnapped Sarah.

Couzens met Sarah’s family for the first-time as they sat together in a packed courtroom.

Couzens was told by her father to look at him while he read his heartbreaking victim impact statement before the court.

Jeremy Everard said: “The horrendous murder of my daughter, Sarah, is in my mind all the time and will be for the rest of my life.

“A father wants to look after his children and fix everything and you have deliberately and with premeditation stopped my ability to do that.”

Wayne Couzens is due to be sentenced Thursday.