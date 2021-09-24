Stunned woman spots cloud which looks EXACTLY like fluffy dog on hind legs

Stunned woman spots cloud which looks EXACTLY like fluffy dog on hind legs
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A WOMAN saw a ruff shape in the clouds — a fluffy white dog on its hind legs.

41-year old Melissa Lanham was shocked to see the shot. She saw the fluffy white figure against the bright blue sky from her corner and it looked exactly like a pup.

Melissa Lanham clocked the colossal canine cumulonimbus over her barn in Campbellsville, Kentucky

3

Melissa Lanham clocked the colossal canine cumulonimbus over her barn in Campbellsville, KentuckyCredit: Melissa Lanham/SPLITPICS UK
The cloud looked exactly like a white fluffy dog standing on its hind legs

3

The cloud looked exactly like a white fluffy dog standing on its hind legs

Melissa clocked the colossal canine cumulonimbus over her barn in Campbellsville, Kentucky, and she had just moments to capture it .

“I grabbed my phone and started snapping,” Melissa said.

“I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I gotta share this on social media.’ It’s just not something you see every day.”

She laughed: “Didn’t take long for the cloud to do a different formation, so I was at the right place at the right time.”

Melissa Lanham, 41, grabbed her phone' and started taking photos of the canine-shaped cloud

3

Melissa Lanham, 41, grabbed her phone’ and started taking photos of the canine-shaped cloudCredit: Melissa Lanham/SPLITPICS UK
Glasgow lad reveals reality of crazy summer weather as half of street basks in sunshine while storm clouds covers the rest

Latest News

Previous articleMel C Reveals How the Spice Girls Really Got Their Nicknames
Next articleKatie Price mystery as she wears stolen engagement ring in new video from Turkey

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder