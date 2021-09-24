Stunned woman spots cloud which looks EXACTLY like fluffy dog on hind legs

A WOMAN saw a ruff shape in the clouds — a fluffy white dog on its hind legs.
41-year old Melissa Lanham was shocked to see the shot. She saw the fluffy white figure against the bright blue sky from her corner and it looked exactly like a pup.
Melissa clocked the colossal canine cumulonimbus over her barn in Campbellsville, Kentucky, and she had just moments to capture it .
“I grabbed my phone and started snapping,” Melissa said.
“I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I gotta share this on social media.’ It’s just not something you see every day.”
She laughed: “Didn’t take long for the cloud to do a different formation, so I was at the right place at the right time.”