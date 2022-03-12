Study reveals that Britain performed better than expected in the global fight against Covid.

A study has shown that Britain did better than expected in fighting Covid worldwide.

It is clear that the UK ranks in the middle of the list for pandemic deaths.

1 The UK ranks in the middle of the list of pandemic deaths

When it comes to excess mortality — a more accurate measure of the impact of the virus — the country comes 102nd out of 191 nations.

Experts believe it is proof that we are able to do so. “didn’t screw up as badly”As many people believed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticized after Britain experienced one of its highest deaths from the virus.

The UK ranks among the 25 worst countries in the world.

However, experts warn that there are many countries with dodgy screening programs and many people have died as a result.

The major study, in The Lancet, looked at excess mortality over the past two years.

Only slightly more than the global 120, the UK had 127 additional deaths for every 100,000.

It’s similar to other European countries with France recording 124 and Germany 120 respectively.

Prof Paul Hunter, of the University of East Anglia, said: “One of the reasons we’ve looked worse than other countries on deaths has been because we were a lot better at diagnosing cases.

“When you compare countries, excess deaths is probably the best way of doing it.”

He said: “The fact we are in the middle of the table for this shows that we didn’t screw up as badly as some people might believe.”