Students dress to the nines as they hit the town for another night of revelry to celebrate Freshers Week

BOOZED up students hit the town last night as thousands celebrated kicking off their university experience.

Freshers went out in large numbers with new friends to party until the wee hours of the morning as Freshers Week continues across the nation.

9 Freshers in Leeds partied on the streets as they headed to clubs Credit: NB PRESS LTD

9 Students posed and pouted for selfies as they queued for a bar Credit: NB PRESS LTD

Drunken youngsters put their best outfits on as they strutted to clubs and bars for another night of partying.

To show off their flesh, Revellers wore brightly coloured and skimpy clothes. Others opted for comfort and wore jeans and trainers.

Uni students posed for selfies and pictures as they lined the streets, queuing to get into packed clubs, eager to get in.

One girl was carried down the street by her friend after being swept off of her feet.

As they walked down the street, several were seen sipping wine from their bottles. Some even dressed up as jailbirds.

After the Covid restrictions last year put an end to celebrations, many events were postponed and nightclubs opened again.

The rule of six came into effect in September. This meant that freshers had to endure much less fun because bars also had curfews.

On Monday night, freshers week began. For the next two days thousands of people flooded high streets. Tonight they will be back.

Freshers events give new students the opportunity to meet other students and get involved in university life.

The revelry was too much for some. Many were seen sitting on kerbs and others in takeout.

9 Partygoers hit the town hard last night Credit: NB PRESS LTD

9 But the antics proved too much for some Credit: NB PRESS LTD

9 Some donned orange prison jumpsuits with their pal dressed as a cop Credit: NB PRESS LTD

9 Students downed wine before going into a club Credit: NB PRESS LTD

9 Revellers were drinking into the early hours of the morning Credit: NB PRESS LTD

9 A lad swept a girl off her feet and carried her down the street Credit: NB PRESS LTD