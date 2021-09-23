Students dress to the nines as they hit the town for another night of revelry to celebrate Freshers Week

Students dress to the nines as they hit the town for another night of revelry to celebrate Freshers Week
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

BOOZED up students hit the town last night as thousands celebrated kicking off their university experience. 

Freshers went out in large numbers with new friends to party until the wee hours of the morning as Freshers Week continues across the nation.

Freshers in Leeds partied on the streets as they headed to clubs

9

Freshers in Leeds partied on the streets as they headed to clubsCredit: NB PRESS LTD
Students posed and pouted for selfies as they queued for a bar

9

Students posed and pouted for selfies as they queued for a barCredit: NB PRESS LTD

Drunken youngsters put their best outfits on as they strutted to clubs and bars for another night of partying. 

To show off their flesh, Revellers wore brightly coloured and skimpy clothes. Others opted for comfort and wore jeans and trainers. 

Uni students posed for selfies and pictures as they lined the streets, queuing  to get into packed clubs, eager to get in. 

One girl was carried down the street by her friend after being swept off of her feet. 

As they walked down the street, several were seen sipping wine from their bottles. Some even dressed up as jailbirds. 

After the Covid restrictions last year put an end to celebrations, many events were postponed and nightclubs opened again.

The rule of six came into effect in September. This meant that freshers had to endure much less fun because bars also had curfews.

On Monday night, freshers week began. For the next two days thousands of people flooded high streets. Tonight they will be back.

Freshers events give new students the opportunity to meet other students and get involved in university life.

The revelry was too much for some. Many were seen sitting on kerbs and others in takeout.

Partygoers hit the town hard last night

9

Partygoers hit the town hard last nightCredit: NB PRESS LTD
But the antics proved too much for some

9

But the antics proved too much for someCredit: NB PRESS LTD
Some donned orange prison jumpsuits with their pal dressed as a cop

9

Some donned orange prison jumpsuits with their pal dressed as a copCredit: NB PRESS LTD
Students downed wine before going into a club

9

Students downed wine before going into a clubCredit: NB PRESS LTD
Revellers were drinking into the early hours of the morning

9

Revellers were drinking into the early hours of the morningCredit: NB PRESS LTD
A lad swept a girl off her feet and carried her down the street

9

A lad swept a girl off her feet and carried her down the streetCredit: NB PRESS LTD
One lad's night appeared to end with a ride in a police car

9

One lad’s night appeared to end with a ride in a police carCredit: NB PRESS LTD

Latest News

Previous articleAre Welcome To Plathville’s Max & Moriah Still Together?
Next articleTiger Woods’ secret role with Team USA at Ryder Cup despite life-threatening car crash

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder