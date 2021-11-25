Student Finds Secret Passage Hidden in School Bathroom in Viral TikTok

A TikToker shared a video that showed a hidden chamber behind the hatch of a bathroom wall.

They claimed that the passage was located in their school’s bathroom.

The follow-up videos weren’t able to provide much information beyond a paper reading. “enter.”

A TikToker discovered an underground chamber in the wall to a school bathroom. It is viral TikTok.

The video shows the subject entering a large bathroom, before the camera pans towards an open wall hatch. Inside is a small, dark chamber with a cinderblock wall, pipes, what appear to be discarded plastic gloves — and a paper sign with the word “enter”An arrow pointing left is drawn on it with blue marker.

The background is sung Dwayne in a high-pitched version. “The Rock”Johnson’s high-memed verse from Tech N9ne’s song “Face Off” plays.

The TikTok user @sr.kingeduar posted the video, who has 83 600 followers and whose account shows their name as Eduar Melendez. With approximately 5,000,000 likes and 30.1 millions views, the bathroom video is their most viral. It’s captioned. “what I found in the school bathroom.”

Melendez posted several follow up videos to the original. However, they don’t give much information about the nature of the hidden chamber. The second video shows the back of the passage.The video was abruptly cut to a short clip of a small canine gnawing its teeth.

A second video is available, with the caption on-screen “let’s finally see what there is,”This shows another dark view at the back of passage, but not much more clarity. Melendez, in response to a comment made on the TikTok first video, claimed that the passage to the girls’ restroom is on the other side.

Insider couldn’t immediately locate the school.

Melendez’s videos have received comments that compare the passage to a videogame. “Among Us,”A very popular multiplayer hidden role game where players are assigned the role “imposter”Explore the vents, and try to kill. “crewmates”Before they are discovered. Commenters compared Melendez’s hatch to a vent from the video game.

Melendez replies to a comment and references this in one of her follow-up videos “*among us music plays*,”Replacing the original video using a popular remix by Among Us.

Similar types of passageways and hidden rooms have been popular on TikTok previously. One TikTok user posted in March about finding an abandoned apartment within her New York City apartment building. She had removed her bathroom mirror. Another TikTok user, who also lived in the same apartment block, went viral after realizing that there could be another unit behind her mirror.

Insider asked Melendez to comment, but she did not immediately respond.