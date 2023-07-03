Strikes have caused the cancellation of almost 650,000 NHS appointments this year – with more to come

Strikes have caused a backlog of almost 650,000 NHS operations and appointments.

Since December 2022, the unprecedented industrial action that has caused chaos in many countries is set to continue.

1 NHS strike has led to 650,000 appointments being postponed Credit: PA

Nurses walked out in mass for the first time in history just before Christmas. Ambulance workers, physiotherapists, and other healthcare staff followed suit.

Junior doctors started the first of a series of strikes in March, causing further chaos to the healthcare system.

Strikes in England have caused 648,000 cancellations of appointments, procedures, and surgeries.

Further cancellations will be inevitable as the NHS prepares for the biggest doctors’ strike ever, only days after the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

The walkout will last five days, from 13 July to 18 juillet.

Consultants, the NHS’s most senior doctors, are planning to strike from July 20-21. They will provide only a reduced “Christmas Day cover”.

The hardliners have even threatened to carry on their actions beyond 2025.

British Medical Association has called on the government to use the Acas conciliation service to begin talks. The association said that the requirement to avoid the table during planned strikes is “a completely artificial redline”.

Acas said today that they are “well prepared” and ready to resolve this bitter dispute.

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary insisted his door was still open to negotiations. He is also willing to give a larger pay increase but he said there must be “movement from both sides”.

Several unions reached a settlement with Ministers following the NHS Staff Council’s vote to accept Government’s revised offer for Agenda for Change employees, which includes paramedics nurses and physiotherapists.

Staff on this contract, which include more than one million NHS staff members, saw their salaries increase at the beginning of June.

This new offer represents a five percent pay increase this year, and an amount of money for last year. It is for all NHS staff except doctors, dentists and senior managers.

The Royal College of Nursing and Unite both rejected this offer. However, a recent RCN poll revealed that the nurses do not want to go on strike.

Society of Radiographers (SOR) has the right to strike. Walkouts at 43 Trusts in England are expected later this month.