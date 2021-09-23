Strictly’s three unvaccinated pros say they’d ‘rather quit’ than get Covid jab

Some of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals have declared that they would rather leave their glitzy job rather than get the Covid jab.

Three Strictly professional dancers have said that they’d rather quit than get jabbed.

According to insiders, the dancers who have not been vaccinated are sticking to their decision not to have the Covid vaccine.

These news are the result of a row between former Strictly star Boris Johnson and the Prime Minister. The row threatened to bring BBC to its knees.







A source told Central Recorder: “The three dancers have made their positions crystal clear — they’d rather quit than have the jab. They are refusing to comply with the growing pressure to get vaccinated.”

The publication was told that being vaccinated was not a requirement for the dancers on this year’s show, but the pressure is still increasing as other television companies have made this policy – but it is not yet at the BBC.

They continued: "Obviously no one could have foreseen the upset it has caused.







“No one can make the dancers have the jab but some people have asked them to reconsider for the sake of the show. At Strictly they treat each other as a big family. They are normally a unified team and when a few of the team aren’t singing off the same hymn sheet it causes issues.”

The unvaccinated dancers have become a big concern among bosses, along with the show’s other pro dancers and celebrities and extra staff.

The entire crew, including make-up artists and costume staff, works closely with the performers.







It has also been recently revealed how one celeb, in particular, has expressed their anger over their partner hadn’t been jabbed.

However, responding to claims that the three dancers would rather quit than be jabbed, a Strictly spokesperson said: “This is simply not true”.

The bosses acknowledged that one of their pro dancers tested positive for Covid, and had to be placed into isolation for ten days.

