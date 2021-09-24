Strictly’s Sara Davies ‘wishes’ Len Goodman was still judge ahead of dance debut

Strictly Come Dancing star Sara Davies says she wishes that Len Goodman was still a judge on the BBC One show.

The Dragons’ Den beauty is paired up with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec for the latest series of the show.

The couple will perform their first performance together on Saturday night.

Sarah posted a photo of Len, a TV star and dancer legend to her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

She informed her fans that her partner Aljaž had been catching up with the former head judge.

Sara shared a picture of her and Aljaz on a live video call, where she said hearing about him had’made my day’.







(Image: BBC)



“I sooooo wish he was still a judge on the show!

“He’s just an absolute bit of class!”

Len left the show in 2016 after being the head judge of the panel since 2004.

Len Goodman was beloved by viewers. He was particularly famous for scoring sevens for celebrity contestants.







(Image: BBC/Guy Levy)



She wrote: “Made my day when Aljaž told me this morning he’d caught up with Len after training last night and he’s been asking how I was getting on!

He stated that he planned to leave the show following the 2016 Christmas special. He explained that he wanted someone else to take over the role of head judge.

Len was replaced by Shirley Ballas, who then became the head judge of the show.

Speaking to the Radio Times in 2020, he said of his exit: “I do think it was the right time for me to leave because I’m done the show for 12 years and I couldn’t think of what else to say about the Viennese Waltz!









“I suppose I could have carried on until people wanted rid of me, but I was still quite popular, so that was good.”

Sara took to her Instagram to tease her and her partner’s first performance this weekend.

She said: “I feel totally different this morning and I’ve worked out what it is.

“So the last couple of days when we’ve been doing training – I don’t want to give too much away. But the idea of the character this week is I’m supposed to be like the boss.

“You would think it would be really easy but I’ve really struggled with all the character stuff.”

But after getting her nails done she feels more confident, she said: “I’ve got my red power nails on and I’m just like, ‘Yes!’”