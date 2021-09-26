Strictly viewers stunned as ‘tetchy’ Shirley Ballas has a pop at Claudia Winkleman

Strictly viewers have branded Shirley Ballas “tetchy” after she let rip when presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman shared their thoughts on her critique during week one of the show.

Shirley, 61, found herself at odds with the hosts when she told actor Greg Wise that although he was “suave” and “charismatic” he didn’t have many “fundamentals”.

Greg and his pro partner Karen Hauer both stood there looking a little crestfallen as silence fell across the studio, until Shirley started clapping.

Tess said she thought the judge was being “very tough” and Claudia chimed in: “I don’t even know what a fundamental is but let’s all get some!”







(Image: BBC)



The jokey jabs didn’t go unnoticed and Shirley circled back to the fundamentals issue after EastEnders star Nina Wadia had showed off her stuff on the dancefloor.

She told everyone that fundamentals could be things like posture, leg action and foot placement, looking pointedly at Claudia and telling her: “Those are fundamentals.”

Viewers thought Shirley’s comments were a little off, with some saying she may have been a bit too stern with Greg.

“Does Shirley not like Greg? That was a bit frosty!!” one fan tweeted.

“WOW Shirley that was very harsh,” said another. “You might as well have punched him in the face.”







(Image: BBC)



“Still cringing over Shirley clapping for herself after being harsh on Greg and being met by a room filled with silence,” another person posted.

Others tuning in to the BBC ballroom show were unimpressed with the way Shirley appeared to be putting Claudia in her place.

“Shirley is in a tetchy mood tonight,” said one, while a few accused her of being “rude”.







(Image: BBC)



Another tweeted: “No requirement Shirley for your comments to Claudia about fundamentals, was enjoying the show until that point, it was nasty and bitchy, I hope you apologise.”

“My Strictly experience was spoilt by a tetchy @ShirleyBallas tonight,” said one person.

“Scoring was all over the place and very partisan. She needs to get her judging fundamentals right for next week.”

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.