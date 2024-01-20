Strictly Star’s Health Condition Sparks Concern as He Reveals ‘Worst Pain Ever’ – Expert Analysis

Stricly Star Ugo Monye Begs For Help After Revealing He’s In “The Worst Pain”

Former Stricly Come Dancing contestant Ugo Monye has taken to social media to share his ordeal, revealing that he is currently experiencing excruciating pain. The English Rugby Union star, who took part in the 2021 series of the popular BBC show, has sparked concern among his fans after posting about his suffering.

Kidney Stones: The Cause of Ugo Monye’s “Worst Pain Ever”

Ugo Monye opened up about his condition on Instagram, stating that he is dealing with kidney stones, which he describes as “the worst pain I’ve ever felt.” He expressed his agony by posting a vomiting and crying emoji, along with a plea for advice on how to manage the excruciating pain, asking if anyone else has gone through this harrowing experience.

Understanding Kidney Stones: Painful and Disruptive

Kidney stones are known to be masses made of salt and minerals, varying in size from a grain of salt to as large as a golf ball. There are different types of kidney stones, including calcium stones, struvite stones, uric acid stones, and cystine stones. Sufferers describe kidney stones as incredibly painful, with some claiming that the episode is something they will never forget. These stones have the potential to cause severe pain, with some requiring medical intervention, including surgery.

Ugo’s Health Challenges: From Emergency Surgery to Kidney Stones

This is not the first time Ugo Monye has encountered serious health issues. While competing on Strictly Come Dancing, he was forced to miss a performance due to an emergency back surgery. Ugo, who has a history of back problems, shared his disappointment with fans and announced his inability to dance due to complications arising from his underlying health concerns. Days later, he underwent surgery and, although he eventually returned to the dancefloor, did not progress further in the contest.

Symptoms of Kidney Stones: Identifying the Warning Signs

Kidney stones manifest with a range of symptoms, including severe pain in the side and back, which can radiate to the lower abdomen and groin. Additional symptoms include pain during urination, discolored urine, nausea, vomiting, and frequent urination. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is crucial to seek medical advice promptly.

Ugo’s Journey on Strictly: From Contestant to Elimination

Following the incident with kidney stones, Ugo Monye and his dance partner, Oti Mabuse, were eliminated from the show after receiving the lowest number of judges’ votes. This decision resulted in controversy, with the elimination sparking a race row, as Ugo’s competitor had consistently ranked higher in the competition. Despite the unfortunate outcome, Ugo’s journey on the show was marked by determination and resilience.

