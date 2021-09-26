Strictly pro Nikita’s girlfriend breaks silence after his ‘Night in at Tilly’s flat’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin’s girlfriend has broken her silence after her boyfriend was reported to have been invited to a ‘night in’ at Tilly Ramsay’s flat.

After Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin was reportedly invited to a night in at his dance partner Tilly Ramsay’s flat, his girlfriend Nicole Wirt has taken to Instagram to support the pair.

Nikita and Tilly, the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, took to the dance floor for the first time last night, and professional dancer Nicole Wirt, who has been dancing with Nikita since 2016, took to Instagram to show her support.

Nicole, who lives in Germany, gushed the pair’s romantic waltz was “mesmerizing” before adding she was “cheering for my faves” as they made their Strictly debut.

However, fans of the BBC show were quick to spot the palpable chemistry between the duo, with one saying: “Tilly and Nikita are my favorites; they’d make the cutest couple. #Strictly #Strictlycurse.”

While another predicted: “Odds on Tilly Ramsay and Nikita being a couple by the end of this series. #Strictly.”

The couple made headlines after pictures emerged of TikTok star Tilly, 19, inviting Ukrainian-born Nikita, 23, to her apartment.

The pair arrived at Tilly’s flat in separate cars before holding the door open for Nikita to head inside.

The pictures were taken on Thursday after the duo had spent the day together training at a west London studio.

An onlooker said: “Nikita was first and waited outside before Tilly arrived a few minutes later.

“They were grinning from ear-to-ear, chatting and laughing.”

The source told Central Recorder the pair looked ‘very comfortable’ in each other’s company.

Last weekend’s pre-recorded Strictly showed Tilly introducing Nikita, sporting a hint of a bare chest, to her famous family on a video call.

Her dad Gordon was quick to lay down the law saying: “Nikita, can you do me a favor? Can you do your shirt up?”

Tilly was said to be dating chef Gino D’Acampo’s son Luciano in late 2019 — after their dads filmed ITV’s Men Behaving Badly.

The teenager is Strictly’s first student contestant and starts a psychology degree tomorrow.

Tilly previously ruled out a show romance, claiming: “It’s not Love Island! I’m single and here to focus on dancing.

“Doing Strictly is the most exciting chapter of my life. I’m so grateful for this huge opportunity, and Nikita’s been the best of the best as a teacher. He’s strict, but we can have a laugh and have fun.”

Tilly and Nikita scored a total of 21, putting them at the lower half of the leaderboard.

They will perform again, along with their co-stars, next week before the first public vote.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 2nd October at 6.45 pm

