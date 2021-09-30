Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita’s Girlfriend Addresses Rumors About Her Boyfriend With Tilly Ramsay

The girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Cuzmin has shared a cryptic post just days after Tilly Ramsay invited him to her apartment.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Cuzmin’s girlfriend Nicole Wirt tells people ‘not to be fooled’ as rumors surrounding her boyfriend and his dance partner Tilly Ramsay continue to grow.

Nicole Wirt is a professional dancer and lives in Germany. She shared some wisdom via her Instagram Story.

Alongside a snap of her legs and feet, as she sat in hairdressers, Nicole wrote: “Practice gratitude daily and see your view over your life shift for the better.

“Stop complaining so much over things you can’t change or control,” she added, before writing: “Stay healthy & beautiful as you are guys.”

She also shared a separate image of a single person with the caption “The Support” followed by a picture of a huge crowd with the word “The Congratulations”.

Nicole captioned the image: “Don’t get fooled,” with a silenced emoji before adding “It be like that.”

Nicole may have been talking about Nikita and Tilly’s on-screen chemistry, which has already got fans talking about the Strictly curse.

The rumor mill was at fever pitch when Tilly and the Ukrainian, who are the daughters of TV chef Gordon Ramsay were seen making their way into Tilly’s flat.

After spending the day training together at a studio in west London, the photos were taken on Thursday.

An onlooker told Central Recorder: “Nikita was first and waited outside before Tilly arrived a few minutes later.”

“They were grinning from ear-to-ear, chatting and laughing.” Nicole posted a support photo to Instagram after their first dance.

The dancer gushed the pair’s romantic waltz was “mesmerizing”, before adding she was “cheering for my faves” as they made their Strictly debut on Saturday.

However, after the pair’s appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Strictly: It Takes Two, fans were again convinced a romance was brewing with one tweeting: “They do look suited together. Strictly curse lol.”

Despite the rumors, psychology student Tilly previously ruled out a show romance, claiming: “It’s not Love Island! I’m single and here to focus on dancing.

“Doing Strictly is the most exciting chapter of my life. I’m so grateful for this huge opportunity and Nikita’s been the best of the best as a teacher. He’s strict but we can have a laugh and have fun.”

Tilly and Nikita scored a total of 21 on Saturday’s show, putting them at the lower half of the leaderboard.

They will perform again this Saturday before the first public vote.