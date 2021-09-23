Strictly Come Dancing’s John Whaite would have ‘danced with dog or parrot’ to be on show

Strictly Come Dancing is the show everyone wants to be on, and John Whaite says he would have “danced with a dog” in order to get on the show.

John Whaite, a former Great British Bake Off contestant, has become a history maker by being the first man to be in sex with Johannes Radebe.

However, the gay star insists that he was not required to be in a similar-sex couple in order to appear on the popular show.

He said: “To be honest, I’d have danced with a dog or a parrot. I’d have danced on my own!”

But he understands he is involved in a landmark TV moment.







(Image: BBC)



John, 32, added: “I know it’s not going to be fully accepted.

“There are already people saying quite hurtful things but I feel very honoured to do it.

“If I’d had that kind of representation on TV when I was growing up, I don’t think I would have felt half the shame I felt.”

The star also revealed he has shed a few tears in rehearsals already.







(Image: john_whaite/Instagram)



John talked about what set him off when he appeared as a guest on Steph’s Packed Lunch where he previously had a regular cooking slot.

It turns out that professional dancer Johannes was simply being “too nice” to him.

He said: “He was being too nice. I said, ‘Johannes, I’m just not getting it so please can you talk me through the steps, be horrible to me and I’ll get it.’







(Image: john_whaite/Instagram)



“He was like, ‘No darling, I don’t do that.’ I started crying,” he told Steph on the show, emotionally.

John’s partner Paul Atkins as well Johannes were able calm him down.

John insists he’s “loving every minute” of Strictly so far.

Get the latest news on showbiz from Central Recorder by signing up for one of our newsletters.