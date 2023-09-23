Strictly Come Dancing 2023 LIVE — Start time revealed as show lines up movie-length epic – plus latest news

Strictly’s explosive feuds

Former This Morning anchor Fern Britton clashed with Artem Chigvintsev, 41 – who no longer stars on Strictly – back in 2012.

The pair, who danced a sexy salsa with Fern, 66, donning a pink sequin dress, reached week six of the competition.

Yet she revealed their frosty relationship in a candid chat – with the Russian pro refuting the claims.

Back in 2015, she claimed Artem used to “kick” and “shove” her during rehearsals.

She toldThe Times: “He was like: ‘Shut your face. Go home before I kill you.’

“I would say, ‘Oh please just kill me, it would be easier.’

“Or what was his other one? ‘If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.’ I thought, well I won’t correct him on that one.”

Artem denied the claims, insisting he treated Fern with “respect and genuine care.”

He also told how her shocking views didn’t reflect “any situation” he recognised.