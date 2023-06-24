Street Woman Fighter 2 is now out with the list of contestants and a K-pop fun mission

Street Woman Fighter season 2 contestants list is out now featuring eight dance crews who will be participating in this season’s dance battle.

Mnet has perfected the formula of K-pop shows since almost a decade. Mnet’s reality shows are always new, from Produce 101, Boys Planet to Street Woman Fighter and many more.

After the ending of Mnet’s current popular show Queendom Puzzle, Mnet will be premiering Street Woman Fighter season 2.

Street Woman Fighters Season 2 Contestants

The Street Woman Fighter Season 2 Contestants List is now available. Below you can find the entire cast of Street Woman Fighter season 2.

Street Woman Fighter 2 release date

Mnet will begin broadcasting Street Woman Fighter Part 2 globally starting August 22, 2018. Global fans of the show can catch all the updates on Mnet’s dance channel The Choom YouTube.

Prior to the premiere, Mnet dropped a number of introductory videos of SWM 2 participants who are competing in the big four agencies’ choreographies including SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and HYBE.

Kang Daniel returns as host

Kang Daniel is returning to the stage in Season 2 after an incredible season 1. Rumors suggest that Monika, Bae Yuonjung, and MonstaXShownu will be the Street Woman Fighter 2’s judges.

K-pop fans are excited about the return of Kang Daniel to host season 2. Gushing on the Wanna One artist’s return to the show, a fan posted: “Hot host is back at the same time as his comeback!”

Another fan echoed: “Daniel is really meant to be Street Fighter MC!”

Kang Daniel’s fourth mini-album REALIEZ, released on June 19, at 6 pm KST.

Follow HITCASIA for more Asian entertainment news. Facebook, Twitter” The Instagram hashtag.

TV SHOWS – MORE STORIES