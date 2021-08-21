Street Food Cart Worker Filmed Washing His Cloth in a Puddle Of Rainwater

We all have heard our parents asking us to skip eating from food trucks. Now for whatever reason, they would have been telling us so but the netizens have found a solid reason why they will not be eating from food trucks often.

This is because a video that was uploaded on TikTok and Reddit is going viral in which a food cart worker can be seen washing a cloth that he must be using to wipe his food truck in a puddle of Rainwater. As the water gets collected along the sidewalk, the man bends down to rinse the cloth.

The video was uploaded by a user with @g2bbii as the username. The caption for the clip read “Just another rainy day in NYC”. Now as it is reaching the wider masses, it is drawing all the negative attention and outrage is continuously pouring.

Why Netizens are angry over the clip?

Some users say, that even though their parents always asked them to not eat from the food trucks, they didn’t head to their concerns but seeing this video, they vow not to eat outside anymore until and unless they are sure about the hygiene of the place. Netizens felt it was unhygienic and disgusting.

Netizens felt this behaviour can not be justified and even if the man would be using the cloth to wipe the outside of his truck, still it can not be accepted.

Some even remembered the 2019 report by NBC that claimed that the food vendors were regularly doing food violations and their practices were highly questionable as traces of rats and food contamination were also detectable.

Netizens coming in Support of the Food Cart Workers:

Not everybody in the online space was pouring aggression. Some users said that the unhygienic practices of the man in the clip can not be used as a tool to target all food cart workers. They asked netizens to not generalize it.

While others said, it’s very clear that not just the food carts but even the restaurants indulge in food violations. Sarcastically they asked the netizens to stay home and make their food if they are so concerned about the cleanliness.

