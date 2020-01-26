Street Dancer 3D Day 3 Collection – 3rd Day Box Office Collections Of Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Street Dancer 3D

It is the third day of the release of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Street Dancer 3D. The movie has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Street Dancer 3D have been performing awesome from its opening day.

Central Recorder has also published Box Office Collections of Street Dancer 3D from the very first day of its opening. If you want to know the day-wise collections of Street Dancer 3D at the Box Office then you can check out the other posts on our website.

Day 3 Box Office Collections of Street Dancer 3D India

On Sunday, Day 3 Street Dancer 3D made a total box office collection of 17.40 Crores in India.

Day 3 Box Office Collections of Street Dancer 3D Worldwide

On Sunday, Day 3 Street Dancer 3D made a total box office collection of 12.00 Crores Worldwide.

(Note: The numbers mentioned above may or may not be surely correct. These box office collections are approximate gathered from our researching and different places.)

It is the weekend and obviously, booking percentages are going to be very high. So, Street Dancer 3D is going to make a good amount of collections. Until now the movie seems to be a hit at the Box Office.

What do you think about the collections of Street Dancer 3D? And, how much is the movie going to make in the coming days? Will it be able to come up in the 100 Crores Club? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section.