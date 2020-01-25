Street Dancer 3D Day 2 Collection –2nd Day Box Office Collections Of Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancers 3D is starred by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. The movie has been directed by Remo D’Souza. On the opening day of Street Dancers 3D, their collection was huge by making a total collection of 10.30 Crores at the box office on its opening day.

The occupancy of Street Dancers 3D was also decent with approximately 3700 screens in India and 710 screens worldwide. On the 2nd Day of the release of Street Dancers 3D, the occupancy at the theatres was 18% in the morning 27% for the afternoon shows.

Day 2 Box Office Collections of Street Dancer 3D India

On Saturday, Day 2 Street Dancer 3D made a total box office collection of 14.30 Crores in India.

Day 2 Box Office Collections of Street Dancer 3D Worldwide

On Saturday, Day 2 Street Dancer 3D made a total box office collection of 8.00 Crores Worldwide.

(The numbers mentioned above may or may not be surely correct. These box office collections are approximate gathered from our researching and different places.)

The collections might increase tomorrow because tomorrow is the weekend, Sunday. Until now Street Dancers 3D is performing well at the box office and might do even well in the coming days.

The audience and the critics have given very good reviews about the movie so this seems like the movie is going to make a good amount of collections in the coming days.

What do you think about the collections of Street Dancer 3D? And, how much is the movie going to make in the coming days? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section.