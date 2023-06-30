Stray Kids Felix & Blackpink Lisa are the stars of BVLGARI event

Stray Kids Felix and Blackpink’s Lisa became the main characters at BVLGARi’s Seoul event as fans gushed over their gorgeous new looks.

BVLGARI held their Serpenti 75 years of infinite tales exhibition at Seoul’s Kukje Gallery on June 28, 2023, where several K-pop and K-drama stars including Lisa, Felix, Hwasa, and Lim Ji Yeon appeared serving stunning looks.

Blackpink Lisa’s new BVLGARI look is enough to break the Internet

Blackpink Lisa and straight-bang hair go hand in hand, but the Money rapper surprised blinks in a slick top bun look at BVLGARI’s Serpenti event.

Lisa’s Danielle Frenkel bridal dress with an open back and bright red lip look wowed fans, showing why she is called the top K-pop visual.

Gushing about Lisa’s look, a fan posted on Twitter: “Lisa is so gorgeous, like a goddess.”

Another echoed the emotion, swooning: “most people came to the Bvlgari event wearing black then there is Lisa wearing the complete opposite truly the main event.”

Stray Kids actor Felix is sporting electric blue wigs

Stray Kids’ Felix blessed the Stay fandom with another heartthrob look, sporting electric blue hair and a black suit for BVLGARI event.

Felix posed in front of the camera with Jean-Christophe Babin (CEO of BVLGARI) wearing his trademark smile.

The BVLGARI festival was a true star-studded event

Along with Felix, The Glory actress Lim Ji Yeon, Mamamoo’s Hwasa, and South Korean actor Lee Seo Jin attended the event.

Hwasa, a K-pop star known for her black outfits, turned many heads with a sleek black ensemble. Fans dubbed the singer the Queen of Black Dresses.

Follow HITCASIA for more Asian entertainment news. Facebook, TwitterThen, You can also Instagram.