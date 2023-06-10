Stray Kids and Taemin are among the artists that fans speculate about for KCON LA 2023.

Fans are speculating on the KCON LA 2023 Lineup as they speculate who the artists will be.

KCON LA is set to take place in August 2023, after the success of KCON Japan. Three days of K-pop music will be held at Crypto.com Arena in the LA Convention Center.

Fans speculate KCON LA lineup 2023 from clues

The official Instagram account has shared clues that have led fans to speculate about the KCON LA lineup for 2023. Let’s take a look at the K-pop performers fans could see for this year’s KCON LA.

Date for KCON LA 2020

KCON LA 2023 takes place between August 18 and August 20. Crypto.com Arena at the LA Convention Center. As per the previous year’s schedule, the music fest could incorporate multiple activities including fun talk sessions, meet and greet, main stage, and more.

KCON LA 2020: Fans begin the countdown

KCON LA 2022 was ‘eventful’ with a number of global K-pop groups attending including Stray Kids and more. So the excitement for this year’s KCON LA has started already.

Speaking of this year’s lineup, a fan posted on Twitter: “KCON LA 2023 please Taeyong x Taemin, make it happen!”

Another fan added: “JO1, ATEEZ, IVE, WAYV, ITZY, STRAY KIDS, THE BOYZ, GIDLE, SHOWNU AND HYUNGWON, NMIXX….. THIS LINEUP IS INSANE!”

Follow HITCASIA for more Asian entertainment news. Facebook, TwitterThen, You can also Instagram.