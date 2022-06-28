Stranger Things creators tease their unannounced spinoff series

This Friday, the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 will start streaming on Netflix. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have already confirmed that this is the penultimate season of the show, with the story set to end in season 5. But that won’t be the end of the franchise. At least one Stranger Things spinoff is already in the works, and while Netflix has yet to officially announce it, the Duffer brothers are starting to share some details.

Stranger Things spinoff series in the works

In a recent interview with Variety, the Duffers began to pull back the curtain on the upcoming Stranger Things spinoff series. Variety’s Kate Aurthur asked the brothers if they would complete season 5 before starting work on the spinoff.

“Probably,” Matt Duffer answered.

“There’s a version of it developing in parallel,” Ross Duffer added, referring to the show that Netflix has yet to formally greenlight. “They would never shoot in parallel, but I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon. I think as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

Matt also explained why it has taken so long for Stranger Things to get a spinoff:

The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you just don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And, definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it. But it’s going to be different than what anyone’s expecting, including Netflix.

The Duffers first started hinting at a spinoff back in February. They said that although season 5 would be the final season of their flagship show, “there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.” That’s all we knew about the spinoff until this interview.

What will the spinoff series be about?

Unsurprisingly, with the season finale of Stranger Things 4 days away, the Duffer brothers didn’t want to distract us with plot details about the spinoff. But it turns out that someone has already guessed what the story of the spinoff will be.

“We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different,” the Duffer brothers revealed to Variety last month. “But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

The Duffer brothers expanded upon that revelation in their latest interview:

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), he wasn’t spitballing, ‘Is it this? Is it this?’ He just went, ‘I think this would be a cool spin-off.’ And we were like, ‘How in the world…’

So, other than Finn Wolfhard, Matt Duffer, and Ross Duffer, no one knows.

