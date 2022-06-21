‘Stranger Things 4’ Ending Is ‘Carnage,’ Says Joseph Quinn

“Stranger Things 4” is already Netflix’s most-viewed English-language series of all time, and that record will only grow when the final two installments of the season debut on July 1. The penultimate episode of “Stranger Things 4” runs 85 minutes, while the season finale is a full-blown feature film with its runtime of nearly two and a half hours. Joseph Quinn, one of the new season’s biggest acting breakouts thanks to his performance as Eddie, recently told The Guardian that the ending of “Stranger Things 4” is absolute “carnage.”

“The thing is, they’ve got my family tied up somewhere and if I spoil anything, I’ll never see them again,” Quinn said when asked about finale spoilers. “No, I can say there’s a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing. All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it’s just carnage. You know the finale is two and a half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold.”

“Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously revealed to Empire magazine that the upcoming season finale includes more VFX shots than all of the show’s third season combined. That’s more special effects in the span of two and a half hours than in the eight-episode long third season.

“There’s an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn’t stop,” Ross added. “It’s the most complicated thing we’ve ever attempted to do. [It’s] all tension and dread, with a run-time that would be long even for a movie. Then – well, everything goes to hell…”

As for whether or not Eddie will be back for the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” Quinn could only tell The Guardian the following: “I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back [laughs]. I’d love to, if they’ll have me.”

The first seven episodes of “Stranger Things 4” are now available to stream on Netflix.

VIP+ Analysis: Can ‘Stranger Things’ Reel in Subs for Its Streamer?