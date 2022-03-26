Strange Spider-Man connection revealed in Morbius’ post-credits scenes

Morbius is the next superhero movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), and the film is finally ready to hit theaters after numerous delays. But you shouldn’t expect a Spider-Man cameo in the movie, especially considering the most recent plot leaks. But, there are some good news. Morbius post-credits scenes might deliver a direct link to Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeThe rest of MCU.

It's also a very strange link, if the post-credits information is accurate — one that will defy logic in multiple ways. Before you explain, it is important to know that big Morbius spoilers may be found below.

Is Morbius a Spider-Man spin-off movie?

Sony wants to replicate the MCU’s success with the SSU. It plans to have many interconnected adventures that help it tell a larger story. If successful, the SSU could add billions to Sony’s coffers, but that means all the Spider-Man spin-offs have to be successful.

Sony can only access characters that are related to Spider-Man. It can’t use other superheroes. That’s why movies like Venom MorbiusThey must be successful at the box office. And for that to happen, Sony is absolutely dying to make sure that moviegoers know these movies are tied to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the MCU.

They will not feature Holland, and they won’t include the Venom 2 post-credits scene doesn’t count. Sony wanted this scene to leak prior to the release. Venom 2 premiere last year. Then we got a response in the There is no way home post-credits.

It’s fast and easy to Morbius, and the post-credits scene leak isn’t surprising. It’s not. Venom 2, Sony hasn’t held early fan screenings for the movie. Instead, it’s reportedly coming from the movie’s premiere in France.

The MorbiusScenes after-credits

An anonymous leaker claimed earlier in the week that MorbiusIt happens in a completely different reality to what we have seen so far. Others claimed that all the Spider-Man Easter eggs that we saw during the film’s protracted promotion might be misleading. Some scenes may not make it to the final cut, including some from trailers.

More importantly, Michael Keaton’s Vulture will not appear in Morbius. Vulture will, however, be the main star in the post-credits scenes if they are accurate. Redditors TranslatedThe MorbiusPost-credits scene French YouTuberWho saw the film, and then recorded the scenes in a video. Here’s what they’re about:

Scene 1: Post-credit

The purple rift is at the beginning of NWHIt appears that the multiversal villains will be sent back into their respective universes. This leads to Toomes being sent to his MCU prison cell and then to a jail cell in The. Morbius universe. Toomes is later freed from prison because they can’t incarcerate him since there are no records of him doing any crimes in this universe.

Scene 2: Post-credit

Michael Morbius [Jared Leto]He is driving in a car towards the desert when he hears something that causes him to get out of the car and investigate. Then he sees something distant approaching him. It’s revealed to be the Vulture (in the MCU suit somehow). Vulture talks to Morbius, telling him he wants revenge on Spider-Man and asking him if he would like to be part of this effort. Morbius agrees.

The forcible There is no way homeConnect

Assuming the information in question is legitimate and with no context of the events, MorbiusI can already feel that the scenes in the post-credits feel forced. They could be plot holes.

First, it is irritating that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), fumbled the spell in order to transport people to other realities. Strange isn’t perfect with his spells, but he had to have performed a clean spell to ensure he could save the MCU reality. There are no exceptions to this rule. It would be very unlikely for Vulture to jump to another reality.

The Morbius universe’s Toomes not being a criminal is also too convenient. But why wouldn’t this trigger an investigation revealing to the authorities that there are two Toomes in this reality?

The scene after the credits also shows that Toomes was intently stalking Morbius in order to get him to join a team. Why would he do this? Why doesn’t he want to go back to his reality? What would his resources have been to create a Vulture suit. After all, this is a different reality where he’s a stranger. Are there Avengers that have fought aliens, or are they just a bunch of neanderthals? Is there any Spider-Man Morbius would dislike?

Sony is concerned about plot holes

MCU fans will be reminded by the fact that Sony misinterpreted the storylines for the Tom Holland movie Spider-Man movies. Even There is no way homeThere are many plot problems in this movie, including the Strange spell. Another is the MCU’s remaining symbiote.

So, it is clear that Sony is ready to do whatever it takes for its production needs. And Morbiusmust be associated with Spider-Man There is no way homeNow

The movie opens on April 1st, at which point we’ll see whether the post-credits were accurate or not. Below is the video detailing each scene.

