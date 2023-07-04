Store worker wins $12.4 million lottery after buying winning ticket, but his coworkers receive payout

After winning $12.5 million in a lottery, a woman was sued by coworkers.

Ionia Klein, from Gregory in South Dakota, stumbled across a lottery ticket that was thrown away at the Mr G convenience store she works part-time.

Klein lost her luck after purchasing the ticket, and calling to confirm the win.

The small town Gregory, referred to as “Sue City”, was then dubbed by her colleagues. The Chicago Tribune.

Klein was 32 at the time and had financial problems. He found the winning lottery ticket the next day, the drawing having been announced.

The winning numbers were the same as the ones on her $5 ticket. She found enough money in her wallet to purchase it.

A customer asked Robin Parsons to print five $5 tickets just three days prior. She misheard the request and instead printed five $1 coupons.

Customers were unable to purchase the tickets after three days of trying.

Klein, who claimed her ticket two days later as being hers was declared the multimillion-dollar jackpot winner.

Klein said to the Chicago Tribune, “It’s like getting a parking ticket in the street except I’ve paid for it.”

All the numbers were in order, so I purchased it.

However, Parsons filed a lawsuit and claimed that the jackpot was hers, given that it was her responsibility to pay for the misprinted ticket due to her mistake.

Scott, Julie Anshutz as well Mike and Diane Dacy who own Mr. G’s both claimed the rightful ownership of the ticket.

They made this claim given that they paid Lotto America, the Des Moines-based organization, for all unpaid and misprinted tickets.

Attorneys suddenly went to work in a small town of only 1,432 residents. Residents joked they were living in “Sue City.”

Anschutz and Dacy settled out of court in July 1991.

According to documents obtained by The News, they were given 58 percent.

Anshutz couples and Dacy couple received $125,000 and $151,000 respectively in annuity payment over a period of 19 years.

Klein will receive $209,328 per year for the next 19 years.

Parsons’ lawsuit was filed in the meantimein August after a ruling, per court documents.

Klein was declared to be ineligible for the winning ticket by lottery officials, despite not having broken any laws or committed anything.

Deb Mortenson confirmed to be the public relations director of the State Lottery Commission at that time. The New York Times.

She said, “We believe that this ticket meets all security and validity requirements.”

Klein’s husband Bob was also 38 when she found the winning ticket. They had four children together. Their annual income before discovering the winning ticket was around $7,000.

”It was pretty successful,” said the woman.

Klein has now passed on. He bought a 160-acre property south of Gregory. The farm included new clothing for his family, some furnishings, a TV 30 inches, an 1987 vehicle, 1980 pickup and 1984 motorhome.