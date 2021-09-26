Stonehenge Repairs Preserve Site for Future Generations Thanks to Modern Technology

By Tom O'Brien
In
Stonehenge has baffled people for generations. How did the stone structures get to England? Who made them, and why?

The answers to those questions remain unknown, but the great stones needed a bit of a facelift to preserve this United Nations World Heritage Site for future archaeologists to figure it out. 

And according to senior historic property curator Heather Sibire, It took modern technology to discover which areas of the ancient monument needed repairing.

“A few years ago, we did do a laser scan of every single stone,” she notes. “So we’ve got a very good record now of all the cracks and the holes, a lot of which are natural and geological.”

These stones date back about 4,500 years and are as high as 30 feet. 

The United Nations says “Stonehenge is one of the most impressive prehistoric megalithic monuments in the world” due to its size, the “sophistication” of its design, and the precision it took to create this wonder of the world. 

These repairs will stop existing cracks from getting bigger and replace previous maintenance.

