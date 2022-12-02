Stone Ocean season 2 renewal status for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime

Will the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime series be renewed for season 2 by David Productions for Netflix?

Today is December 1. It marks a special day in JoJo’s history. Netflix has finally arrived. Released Shows 25-38 from the Stone Ocean series around the globe.

The controversial anime adaptation was launched on OTT streaming giant with three distinct chunks rather than the usual binge or simulcast release.

JoJo’s trademark style has allowed for the dissolution of drama, leaving behind one of JoJo’s most memorable seasons.

So, as anime fans worldwide conclude JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean on Netflix, many are curious as to whether the series will return for season 2.

JoJo’s Stone Ocean season 2 renewal status

As of December 1, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has not been publicly renewed for season 2 and unfortunately, it is highly unlikely that the anime series will continue with another broadcast.

This is because, with the release of part 3 episodes 25-38 on December 1, the anime has now fully adapted Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series of 158 Each individual chapters.

All promotional materials from both are also available. Netflix The Japanese The third part of the production team referred to it as “the release”. ‘final’ A batch of episodes is available for the Stone Ocean anime.

“Anime “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean” Episode 25 – Final Episode 38 – Worldwide Exclusive Premiere on Netflix Starting Thursday, December 1, 2022! TV broadcast scheduled to begin in January 2023!” – jojo-portal.com.

Stone Ocean manga arc originally appeared in May 2000 and July 2003. Re-releases were published between April 2008 and February 2009. Stone Ocean Episode 38 and Chapter 158 were both entitled ‘It’s a Wonderful World’.

What has been the rating of Stone Ocean?

Fans have had mixed reactions to Stone Ocean’s anime adaptation. This is more due to Netflix’s release schedule than the quality or production.

Continue reading MyAnimeListPart 1 received an 8.26/10 score, while part 2 scored 8.19/10. The latest installment, however, scores 8.52/10. However, it’s still too early to know if this will be the final installment.

The ratings for the third portion are not available on either. Anilist And Anime PlanetStone Ocean also has impressive stats in these areas:

Stone Ocean Part 1 – 82% (Anilist)

Stone Ocean Part 2 – 82% (Anilist)

Stone Ocean Part 1 – 4.3/5 (Anime Planet)

Stone Ocean Part 2 – 4.3/5 (Anime Planet)

Continue reading IMDBStone Ocean sits at 8.2/10.

“This part’s ending couldn’t have been better, it ended amazingly. There was a rollercoaster of emotions in this part, the visuals and animation were amazing from start to finish. This definitely might be one of the greatest parts of JoJo. If you haven’t watched it yet, go and watch it because you are going to be amazed! The characters truly shined in this part especially Emporio and Weather Forecast. I think Pucci was a great villain, he is definitely in my top 3 JoJo’s villains. Many people complained about this part’s art style but I see nothing wrong with it, it was as good as all the other parts.” – Fan review, via AL.

What is the next JoJo’s part after Stone Ocean?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean was the sixth part of the wider storyline; there are currently 8 parts in total. Next are the two remaining parts. ‘Steel Ball Run’ And ‘JoJolion’.

MyAnimeList describes JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run as the following:

“In the American Old West, the world’s greatest race is about to begin. Thousands line up in San Diego to travel over six thousand kilometers for a chance to win the grand prize of fifty million dollars. With the era of the horse reaching its end, contestants are allowed to use any kind of vehicle they wish. Competitors will have to endure grueling conditions, traveling up to a hundred kilometers a day through uncharted wastelands. The Steel Ball Run is truly a one-of-a-kind event.

The youthful Johnny Joestar, a crippled former horse racer, has come to San Diego to watch the start of the race. There he encounters Gyro Zeppeli, a racer with two steel balls at his waist instead of a gun. Johnny witnesses Gyro using one of his steel balls to unleash a fantastical power, compelling a man to fire his gun at himself during a duel. In the midst of the action, Johnny happens to touch the steel ball and feels a power surging through his legs, allowing him to stand up for the first time in two years. Vowing to find the secret of the steel balls, Johnny decides to compete in the race, and so begins his bizarre adventure across America on the Steel Ball Run.” – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run, via AL.

JoJolion has been previewed at:

“In 2011, childhood friends Yasuho Hirose and Joushuu Higashikata discover a naked man buried in the ground just outside the town of Morioh. The man has no memory of his name or previous life; the only thing he remembers about himself is how to use his Stand, a supernatural ability that takes the form of a humanoid creature. The stranger is quickly given a name, Jousuke, and Joushuu’s father Norisuke decides to adopt him into the Higashikata household until he can find his own home.

As Jousuke begins to investigate his past, it becomes apparent that he is no ordinary amnesiac. There is much more to his identity than he first suspected, and, as he is thrust into a series of high-stakes Stand battles, he soon begins unravelling a deadly conspiracy that encompasses the entire town.” – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 8: JoJolion, via AL.

