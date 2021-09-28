Stevie J’s Daughter Loves Ballistic Beats More than Him

Fans believe Stevie J’s daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan loves Balistic Beats more than her father after observing their cute bond in new pictures Joseline Hernandez shared on Instagram. Stevie J is an American DJ and record producer. He is also a television personality. In 1997, he won a Grammy Award for his input on Diddy’s debut album, “No Way Out.”

Stevie J has worked with several artists, including Mariah Carey, The Notorious B.I.G., Tevin Campbell, Faith Evans, Jodeci, Eve, and Jay-Z. Besides his outstanding career, Stevie J was known as a bad boy with wild romantic relationships. He is the father of six children that he shares with different women.

The entertainer has been involved in relationships with TV personalities Joseline Hernandez and Mimi Faust, who starred with him on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Stevie J is a father of six children. He has a son, Dorian Henderson-Jordan, with Rhonda Henderson, and a daughter, Sade Jordan with Felicia Stoover.

Stevie J shares two children with Carol Antoinette Bennett, a son named Steven Jordan Jr. and a daughter Savannah Jordan. From his relationship with Mimi Faust, he has a daughter named Eva Jordan and also shares a daughter named Bonnie Bella with Hernandez.

Although Stevie J’s has a reputation as a bad boy with wild relationships, his show “Leave It To Stevie” chronicled him as a father and family man. He also shared his maturity and growth with Faith Evans, his best friend, and singer. They married in 2018, after twenty years of friendship.

Stevie J is proud to be a father and shares his love for his children on social media. He shared a photo of Eva, his daughter, and himself last Thursday. The father-daughter pair made peace signs while embracing one another in the snap. Eva wore black pants and a plaid sweatshirt. Braided hair was her style and she wore glasses.

Her father wore white sweatpants and a T-shirt that was fitted into sweatpants that were matched by his daughter’s sweatshirt. Gray face caps were also worn by the man. He also shared a funny video showing how Eva’s face was distorted by an Instagram filter. Eva was a happy camper after she saw her funny face.

Stevie J stated in the caption that being a father requires more than sending money. He also said that having a presence is crucial. Two days after Stevie J’s post, his ex-girlfriend Hernandez shared three pictures featuring their daughter, Bonnie. The first picture showed her fiancé, Balistic Beats, cuddling Bonnie.

Ballistic Beats embraced Bonnie while they sat down on a gray couch in the living room. Ballistic Beats was wearing a white T-shirt with a pink print and shorts that he paired it with blue shoes.

Meanwhile, the four-year-old Bonnie wore a red plaid dress over a black long-sleeved sweatshirt. The fashionable outfit was matched by white socks and purple shoes. Hernandez posted the second photo of her with Balistic Beats, which showed Bonnie smiling excitedly. Hernandez wore a light-green turtleneck top and shades.

The last photo in the post showed Hernandez, Balistic Beats, and Bonnie’s feet in their footwear. In the post’s caption, the proud mom wrote, “Sunday Funday 🥳🥳🥳.”