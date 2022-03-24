Steven Spielberg Is Facing Huge Backlash For His Controversial Comments On Squid Game

Steven Spielberg is in some hot water for his recent comments about the Netflix hit “Squid Game.” The producer briefly spoke about the show during a panel at the PGA Awards, praising them for taking a chance on lesser-known stars. “A long time ago, it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies. Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star [in] entire miniseries, can be in movies,” he said, per Deadline. “A long time ago it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies,” he added. “Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies.”

Many fans took to social media to lash out at Spielberg for his comments, considering many members of the cast of “Squid Game” have had a long career in acting and are popular overseas. “​​the lead of squid games has a successful decades long career behind him and steven spielberg’s last leading man was… ansel elgort,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Steven Spielberg needs to retire lmao. He’s so stuck up in his Hollywood privilege to realise the stars in squid game have been popular and loved in the Korea film industry because of their acting achievements,” another social media user added.

“Squid Game” has been a top-rated series during this year’s award junket, and actor Oh Young-soo even won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. Luckily for fans of the show, AP Entertainment confirms that it will be back for a second season.