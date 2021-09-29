Steve Martin Once Called Bernadette Peters ‘Independent’ While They Were in Relationship

Steve Martin is known for his contribution to the comedy fraternity, with his first show, “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” winning him an Emmy. He has also written many other comedic shows such as “The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour.”

His undeniable talent is, however, not limited to comedy. He had featured in movies such as “Three Amigos” and “Dead Men do not Wear Plaid.”

His star worth, however, was established on “The Jerk,” which, despite being made on a 4 million dollar budget, brought in over $100 million.

Bernadette Peters began her career as a child star, performing on stage until her teenage years. In 1976, she appeared on “The Muppet Show,” then on “Silent Movie,” and “The Jerk.”

In the ’80s, she became one of Broadway’s most known stars. The actress also has roots in singing and has recorded several albums as well as starred in musicals such as “Gypsy,” Annie Get Your Gun,” “Song and Dance,” among others.

Bernadette Peters with Steve Martin attending a formal event. | Source: Getty Images

HOW MARTIN AND PETERS MET

Martin and Peter’s meeting was by chance, and it was Martin’s then-agent who first introduced them to each other. Even though Martin was, at the time, considered the king of stand-up, their first meeting was not anything worth remembering.

They met a second time at Kenny Rogers celebrity softball league, which they’d both joined. The third time’s a charm, they say, and when Martin met Peters a third time on Hollywood Square, he knew it was time to make his move.

He asked her out, and soon after, they began dating. Their relationship would run for the next four years, and during their time together, they worked on films such as “The Jerk” and “Pennies from Heaven.”

Steve Martin attends the “Meteor Shower” Broadway Opening Night at the Booth Theatre. | Source: Getty Images

The fun fact is that Peters’ role on “The Jerk” was written by Martin, specifically for her. The comedy show had its beautiful moments where the couple shared with their audience, such as when they sang the classic love hit “Tonight You Belong To Me.”

To this day. “The Jerk” is considered the film that kicked Martin into the throws of fame and one of the industry’s funniest films of all time.

THEIR THOUGHTS ON EACH OTHER

While theirs was not love at first sight, the two soon grew so close together that all they ever said to and about each other was sweet little compliments.

Steve Martin performs with the Steep Canyon Band at Hammersmith Apollo. | Source: Getty Images

Peters thought Martin was a comical genius. Instyle reports her speaking fondly of Martin on her interview with The Guardian, saying:

“He can be wild and crazy, but basically, he’s a very serious guy.”

Being the star that she was, it was easy to be full of herself, but Martin recalls being attracted to Peters due to her independence and ability to talk about anything.

Bernadette Peters and Steve Martin during the 53rd annual academy awards in March 1981.| Source: Getty Images

The two continued making history together and even discussed the possibility of Peters moving in with Martin, something that did not come to fruition.

In 1982, the couple split up, and up until now, none of them ever disclosed why they decided to end their relationship. Five years later, when Peters was questioned about whether the marriage was on her mind, she said she didn’t feel ready.

LIFE AFTER THE BREAKUP

Breaking up must’ve been hard for the love birds, but that did not stop them from continuing to make great content for their fans. Martin went on to appear in “Three Amigos” alongside longtime friends Martin Short and Chevy Chase.

Anne Stringfield and honoree Steve Martin attend the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. | Source: Getty Images

He’s also appeared in “Parenthood” and “Father of the Bride.” In 1986, he met and married Victoria Tennant, but eight years in, the marriage was dissolved. He then married Anne Stringfield in 2007 and had his first child in 2012.

The star continues to live by his mantra, “Chaos amid chaos isn’t funny, but chaos during the order is,” and it is evident in his latest project, Hulu drama and comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” alongside his personal friend of many years Martin Short, and musician Selena Gomez.

Peters, on the other hand, continued to put her talent to work in both film and music and has, over time, bagged many enviable accolades, including three Emmy nominations, three Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and three Tony’s.

Nice, nice. “Only Murders in the Building” gets space in its hometown newspaper. https://t.co/XN8k12st1P — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 27, 2021

The star has also been the recipient of the desired star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to her revered film and musical portfolio, she is also a best-selling author and has written three children’s books – “Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever,” “Stella Is A Star,” and “Broadway Barks.”

In 1996, she met and fell in love with an investment adviser Michael Wittenberg and was married to him for nine years, until he met his untimely and unfortunate death through a helicopter crash in 2005.

Wittenburg and Peters were complete opposites. Peters loved the fame and spotlight that came with it, while her husband loved the quiet side of Hollywood.

Bernadette Peters attends The Drama League’s Centennial Celebration honouring Bernadette Peters at The Plaza Hotel on November 2, 2015, in New York City. | Source: Getty Images

They’d met under curious circumstances outside her apartment. Wittenburg, dressed to the nines, was headed to a charity event when he saw her and walked up to her. She recalls the night:

“So he walked up to me, a stranger, and said, ‘Are we ready to go?’ How’s that for confidence and a sense of humor?”

Wittenburg was 14 years her junior, but when the couple hit it off, and the rest of their married life was nothing but bliss. He often accompanied her on her out-of-town shows.

Bernadette Peters and her husband Michael Wittenberg arrive at the 2003 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. | Source: Getty Images

Peters described him as a calm and steady presence in her life. Their personal life was well guarded, and they loved spending their alone time huddled up in their Upper West Side penthouse apartment.

They did not have children of their own but were pet parents to a mixed terrier named Kramer and a pitbull they named Stella.

Her friends, family, and acquaintances, including Martin, were hopeful that the loss of her beloved would not bar her from continuing her work on Broadway.