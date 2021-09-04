Steve Harvey in The New Primetime Court Show Judge Steve Harvey!

Steve Harvey will use his talents for court TV. The Think Like a Man ABC will air an unscripted court program hosted by author TVLine According to reports. The new show will be a 1-hour primetime series currently titled Judge Steve Harvey. This announcement was made during the Television Critics Association’s recent summer press tour.

Harvey was named in the report. “will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom — from small claims to big disputes and everything in between, “Conforming to the official description. “Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

Casting for the series has begun. The series will premiere on ABC in 2022. Harvey will also serve as executive producer and on-camera judge. The network will also be promoting the show. “courtroom comedy.”Harvey will not be afraid to make a few jokes. The show will also feature a lot of audience reactions.

Harvey is not new to talk show hosting. Harvey had a successful daytime talk program for many seasons that ranked No. After five seasons, NBC parted ways with him. He was also the host of a sitcom that ran on the WB for five seasons. It was merged with UPN to form The CW. He has hosted. Family FeudSince 2010.