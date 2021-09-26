Steve Bannon Among Trump Advisers Subpoenaed by Congressional Investigation of Jan 6 Attack

The House Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump supporters has subpoenaed four ex-Trump advisers, including Steve Bannon and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Also summoned were Dan Scavino, Trump’s former Deputy Chief of Staff of communications, and Kashyap Patel, assistant to Trump’s former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.
The four have been instructed “to produce materials and appear at depositions,” the Committee said in a statement Thursday; Patel and Bannon have been ordered to appear on Oct. 14, with Meadows and Scavino told to appear the next day.
The Committee’s interest in Bannon stems from recent reporting that he was, as CNN put it this week, “knee deep” in planning the attack, which ultimately led to the deaths of 5 people with hundreds more injured, in addition to millions in damage to the Capitol building.
“Stephen Bannon reportedly communicated with former President Trump on December 30th, 2020, urging him to focus his efforts on January 6th,” the House Select Committee said Thursday. “Mr. Bannon also reportedly attended a gathering at the Willard Hotel on January 5th, 2021, as part of an effort to persuade Members of Congress to block the certification of the election the next day. Mr. Bannon is also quoted as stating, on January 5th, that “[a]ll Hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”
Meadows has been summoned, the Committee said, because he “communicated with officials at the state level and in the Department of Justice as part of an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election or prevent the election’s certification.” In addition, the Committee cited reporting that he actively communicated with organizers of the attack.
Scavino is included, the Committee said, because he discussed with Trump how to convince members of congress to set aside the 2020 election results, because he repeatedly promoted the Jan. 6 rally that led to the attack, and tweeted messages to attendees from the White House.
America’s Day of Shame: Scenes From US Capitol Under Siege by MAGA Mob (Photos)
The National Guard will be deployed to the United States Capitol building following a riot incited by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The group of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon shortly before 1 p.m. ET. Rioters were able to push past police and barricades around the perimeter of the Capitol, and some guards were photographed with guns drawn inside the Senate chambers.
Photographs and video from reporters and bystanders on the ground and inside the Capitol show rioters overtaking the Senate Chambers, including breaking into senators’ offices, stealing and vandalizing property.
Getty Images
An unmasked Trump supporter in face paint inside the Capitol Building Jan. 6.
Getty Images
Capitol Police deploy tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds in Washington, D.C.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters outside the Capitol Building.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters perch on the railings of the Capitol Building.
Getty Images
Police officers in riot gear walk towards the scene at the Capitol Building.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters in the Capitol Building.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol Building.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol Building to destroy government property and vandalize the building.
Getty Images
Confederate flags are visible inside and outside the Capitol during the riots.
Getty Images
A man is seen bleeding outside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Members of Congress evacuate the House Chamber as protesters attempt to enter during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
A protester sits on the Speaker of the House’s dais inside Capitol chambers.
Getty Images
A pro-Trump rioter inside the Capitol chambers.
Getty Images
Pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol Wednesday.
Getty Images
Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Rioters gather inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Rioters gather inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
Trump’s flags wave at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Getty Images
Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday in protest of democratic elections
