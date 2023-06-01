Steph’s Packed Lunch – Who’s there today?

Lunchtimes would not be the same without Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Today (June 1, 2023) the show will be broadcasting live from Leeds, Channel 4’s studio.

1 Steph McGovern presents Steph’s Packed Lunch every March since 2020 Credit: Channel 4 / Tom Martin

When is Steph’s Packed Lunch broadcast on Channel 4?

Steph’s Packed lunch is a popular show for the noontime since its premiere in 2020.

Don’t miss the show on Channel 4 during weekdays.

Lunchtime Fun for Fans is available from 12pm to 2.10pm.

Catch up on Channel 4 is also available. All4.

What are the presenters of Steph’s Packed Lunch?

Stephanie McGovern

Stephanie McGovern is an English journalist and television presenter from Middlesborough, who was born on May 31, 1982.

She was a BBC Breakfast co-host and business expert.

Steph has left the BBC and moved to Channel 4 where she is the new face of Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Steph is also the host of Easy Ways To Live Well, Shop Well For Less as well as Watchdog.

What guests will be on Steph’s packed lunch today?

Steph’s Packed Lunch is coming up today (June 1 2023)

Georgia Kousoulou, Towie’s star, tells of a terrible miscarriage.

We meet the woman who can’t feel pain and we’re talking about the impact the cost of living crisis is having on parents.

Former Emmerdale actor Charlie Hardwick is handing out the Real British Soap Awards, there’s chat with Yinka Bokinni and Sayeeda Warsi, and food from John Whaite.

How long have Steph’s Packed lunch been in business?

You may be aware that Steph’s packed lunch was originally called something else.

In late 2019, Channel 4 announced that a new live daytime programme presented by McGovern called The Steph Show had been commissioned.

The new show will be broadcast for the very first time on March 30th 2020, from a specially constructed studio that overlooks Leeds Docks. This is just one week after the lockdown of the coronavirus.

The Steph Show was broadcast from the house of its presenter due to restrictions during pandemic. This caused some logistical difficulties and so the show had to be pulled off air.

Steph’s Packed Lunch was the new name for this lunchtime program when it returned to air in September of 2020.