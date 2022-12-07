Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and More share funny stories of failed promo appearances to comfort author after 2 people came to her signing

Writing a book is often the most difficult part of any author’s job. However, the publishing and promotion aspects are something that many people don’t talk about. As authors move from one state to another and go to different cities to promote their books it can prove difficult to reach readers. This can cause a less than stellar reception among the readers. While it might seem that this is only for lesser-known authors, many famous writers have had to make a few sloppy promotional appearances. Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman and Stephen King all shared humorous promo stories.

Following the death of Chelsea Banning (an independent author), the famous authors were inspired to tell their stories. Twitter I am sharing a story from her promotional tour for her novel. The up-and-coming author revealed only two people showed up out of 37 whom RSVP’d to the event. Banning shared in the following tweet how she felt about the absence of support.

It was disappointing that only 2 people attended my signing of yesterday. I was especially disappointed that 37 people replied. “going” The event. A little bit embarrassed and kind of sad, honest to God.December 4, 2022 Learn more

Banning’s feelings were completely valid after thinking she was going to meet her readers in person for the first time. Banning was disappointed that she only had two supporters attend her book promotion. Book promotions take a lot time and money. It’s already hard for lesser-known writers to put themselves out there, so the lack of support can be a major blow to them.

But Banning’s unpleasant signing story found its tribe as her tweet went viral. The article was connected to some famous authors who shared their stories about failed promotional appearances. Stephen King was the King of Horrors, and he was first to get onboard. His Twitte Page To comfort him, a recount was made of the first time he signed for his classic book. Salem’s Lot.

My first SALEM’S Lot signing was attended by one client. The fat kid said: “Hey bud, do you know where there’s some Nazi books?”December 5, 2022 Learn more

Many customers make the mistake of thinking that author help is bookstore support. You don’t want to miss this opportunity. The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman didn’t hold back talking about a New York signing experience with fellow author Terry Pratchett on His Twitter account.

Terry Pratchett was with me at a Manhattan Good Omens signing that no one attended. You are now two ahead of us.December 5, 2022 Learn more

Even a well-known author like Gaiman may miss one or two opportunities to connect with his readers. The Handmaiden’s Tale Author Margaret Atwood experienced the exact same thing as Theodore Roosevelt. Coraline As she spilled her blood on, author Her Twitter She was mistaking her for store assistance.

You can join the club. There was no one there except one man, who came to sign and wanted some Scotch tape. 🙂December 5, 2022 Learn more

As the theme continued of being misled as a shop worker, The School for Good and Evil Soman Chainani, creator responded to Banning’s post His solo book signing at Costco.

Three books in and I did a signing at Costco with… crickets. I spent most time explaining to shoppers that paper towels and bacon were not available in my area.

There’s nothing more humbling than directing customers to toiletries and meat products. But it wasn’t just fellow authors who comforted the independent author, as legendary rap hype man Flavor Flav got on His Twitter I will reply to your post and promise that she will sign for you next time.

If getting a shoutout from Flavor Flav wasn’t enough, Banning got another boost from another legend – beloved Barry Henry Winkler, star Winkler took to His Twitter account He replied to her story with a smile that lifted her spirits

The beginning is where it all begins.. the word spreads and soon they are everywhere! https://t.co/SA4hCI5BYLDecember 5, 2022 Learn more

There’s nothing like an inspirational word from the Fonz to keep you going! Banning received the same fatherly love that Winkler had shown him in interviews.

Banning’s interaction with these famous figures will only increase her visibility and sell her more books. To see her potential future, she only had to look at the careers of these notable authors. King has made numerous TV and movie projects that are based on the best-selling books with his wife. Salem’s Lot Remake is on the horizon.

Like King, Gaiman is a prolific filmmaker and has many TV adaptations. The recent success of Netflix’s series “Gaiman” proves this. The Sandman As Season 2, Atwood’s endurance has been proven. Atwood’s work followed the same path as the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale Just aired the fifth season finale. Chainani received his dues as Netflix plans to adapt The School for Good and Evil The first Netflix movie is a series that has been made into a film franchise. You can check our movie schedule for 2023 to learn more about other adaptations of books.