Stephen Colbert Talks About the Arrest of His Staffers at the U.S. Capitol

Stephen Colbert is speaking out about seven of his late-show crew members getting arrested on Capitol Hill. He says his team was granted permission to interview members of Congress and senators attending the January 6th committee hearings. According to reports, the crew was filming outside the office of Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, when the Capitol police said they got “a call for a disturbance.” The late-show staffers were detained but were later released.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.