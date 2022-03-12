Stephen Amell Shares His Brilliant Off-Day Activities, Ahead of Season 2 Filming Begin

HeelsStephen Amell had a wonderful opportunity to combine his passions and his talents. The actor was able to do so. Longtime wrestling fan He had a knack for making the ring in the Starz’s drama Heels . He must play Jack Spade. Keep in good physical condition — just like his longtime role in Arrow did. Amell seems to understand the power of a well-off day. His rest-day activities, which were recently shared on social media, were also on point.

The cast of Heels also includes Alexander Ludwig as Amell’s Jack’s brother Ace, Kelli Berglund as current DWF champion Crystal, and Alison Luff as Jack’s wife Staci. Amell is gearing up for Season 2. Anyone who follows Amell on Twitter will have likely seen him post about his workouts. Play the heel in his family’s independent wrestling league once again. But it’s not “all work and no play”Amell shared his off-day activities with him recently Twitter :

The whole ‘no days off’It is absurd. Yesterday was my day off. I watched 13 episodes on Breaking Bad. Had pancakes for dinner. Believe me… take the occasional day off.

It sounds like Stephen Amell got what he needed from that rest day, and it’s so true that taking a day to relax and maybe veg out in front of the TV can really help your mind and body heal. (Also maybe I’m trying to convince myself that pancakes for dinner is a great idea.)

While I very much appreciate Stephen Amell’s choice of off-day viewing, I’m not sure Breaking Bad would be my go-to series to relax to, but I can’t argue with the quality. I’m not sure how many days off Stephen Amell has taken (not many, judging from his Social media posts ), but there’s no doubt Jack Spade is going to be ready to rile up the crowd again when Heels Season 2 begins filming. Amell tweeted a photo showing a clapper on the Season 2 set. It indicated that the cast is ready to go. You can now hear the entrance music!

Yes, ring the bell! It’s unknown what Season 2 of the Starz drama will bring, but the Season 1: Finale Plenty of air between Ace Spade and Jack. Heels’ first season had plenty of sibling rivalry, backstabbing, family secrets being revealed, and even an appearance by pro wrestler CM Punk. The season was over. With a twist When Ace turned on Jack again in the ring allowing Crystal to take the DWF belt.