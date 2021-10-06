Stephanie Grisham Says Melania Trump Loved Calling Ivanka and Jared ‘the Interns’

By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Stephanie Grisham had a front-row seat inside the Trump White House. Now, her sensational new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” is out, and the Trumps are not happy. The new book is filled with juicy revelations. Grisham writes that there is no love lost between Melania and her stepdaughter Ivanka and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. She also says that Ivanka and Jared had the nickname “The Interns,” because as Grisham says, “Interns notoriously think they know everything.”

