Stephanie Davis: I wrote a poetry at the age of 14 about Corrie, and I am now on the Cobbles.

IT’S been three years since Stephanie Davis quit her acting career to concentrate on raising her young son after a turbulent time in the limelight.

At her lowest, the former Hollyoaks star was drinking three bottles of wine a day and was “dragged” to rehab by her parents, who feared for her life.

6 Stephanie Davis gave up her career as an actress three years ago in order to focus on her son’s education after her turbulent period of fame.

6 Stephanie Mckalroy and her son Caben

6 Stephanie on set outside The Rovers Return Inn on Corrie

Yet now the self-described “comeback queen” has won a role in Coronation Street with the first audition she did after going back to work.

Stephanie has signed a contract with a brand new agent and stated that her dream is to appear on Corrie.

Two days later she was presented with the perfect role — as married seductress Courtney Vance.

Mum-of-one Stephanie, 30, said: “You know when you have that feeling, ‘This is too good to be true, everything is happening too quick’? It was my first performance after three years.

“As soon as I read the brief for the character I was like, ‘This is mine. This is mine’.

“I did the audition then went through this wave of emotions.

“I do believe everything happens for a reason, but my first audition back? No one gets that.”

This is the opportunity that she’s been waiting for since her childhood.

She said: “I wrote a poem when I was about 13 or 14, which read, ‘One day I will be on the cobbles of Coronation Street’.

“My mum had put it in her bedside drawer and got it out the other day.

“She said, ‘How amazing is that?

“You wrote that as a child as one of your dreams and now you’re doing it’.

“It really is a dream come true.”

Stephanie rose to stardom after appearing on BBC One talent competition Over The Rainbow at the age of 17, in 2010.

The problem was finding a performer who could play Dorothy on stage in The Wizard Of Oz.

Hollyoaks bosses were impressed by her performance and invited her for an audition.

She joined that year as teenage tearaway Sinead O’Connor and was at the centre of some of the show’s biggest storylines.

Her boozy off-screen antics caught up with her as her acting success grew.

She was dramatically sacked from the soap in 2015 after arriving on set “unfit for work”.

After several attempts at suicide, she entered rehab two years later for alcoholism.

Stephanie’s mental health deteriorated after she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother 2016 and Pauline and Roy, her concerned parents, had to step in.

Stephanie previously said: “I was so low.

“I was drinking myself to death.

“I was so mentally abused and physically tortured.”

She went on: “I was drinking every day, probably three bottles of wine in the morning.

“I got told I had trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I was skin and bone.

“I was broken and I was scared to say it.

“I didn’t want to live and that’s why I was drinking. I wanted death.

“I was so suicidal and I kept trying to kill myself.”

She added: “I got dragged to rehab by my parents.

“My mental health was so bad, it wasn’t just addiction.

“That’s when a consultant psychiatrist told me I had high-functioning autism, as well as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

“When I got the diagnosis I didn’t really understand what it meant.

“But as soon as I did my research I was like, ‘Whoa, that is me’.

“It made me accept myself for the first time and start to look forward.

“It was the biggest relief.”

After eight weeks of rehab, she returned to Hollyoaks as of 2018.

After two years, she decided to move to be with her son Caben who was now six.

Stephanie Mckalroy, 26, a pharmacist who works in Liverpool and lives with Caben, broke into tears when she realized she was going to walk on the world-famous cobbles.

She said this week: “The phone rang, it was my agent and I got it.

“I was like, ‘What?!’

“It didn’t sink in and then I started crying.

‘TV is where I belong’

“She said, ‘Why are you crying? You should be happy’.

“I just couldn’t believe how quick it had all happened and I’m so grateful.

“I grew up with Coronation Street on the television in the home.

“On my first day on set, the first scene I filmed was in The Rovers, which was amazing.

“I always said to my mum and to my partner, ‘I can’t wait to be on set and hear ‘Action’.

“I took a little video of myself when I heard it.

“I could have cried, I was so happy.

“I’ve been in TV since such a young age and it’s all I know.

“It’s like being back at home where I belong.”

Stephanie, who has been in therapy for a while but is now clean of drugs and drink, is Courtney in Weatherfield, played by Ryan Early. She is the wife to Darren.

He’s a close business partner of Dev Alahan, a shopkeeper.

Jimmi Harkishin plays Dev who convinces Aadi to get a new job for his teenager son.

I’m going to let Caben watch the first few episodes and then after that we’ll have to wait and see. It depends on what the episodes are.

But with Courtney in a loveless marriage, it is not long before the “minx” is enjoying secret romps with Aadi, played by Sam Hussain.

And although some of her scenes are too raunchy for Caben to watch, he will be tuning in for his mum’s Corrie debut.

Stephanie said: “I’m going to let him watch the first few episodes and then after that we’ll have to wait and see. The episodes will determine the answer.

“She’s doing a lot of kissing with Aadi, so probably not those bits, but he can watch me join in.

“We’re all going to get together with my family.

“We’re going to have a night in my home and watch the first two episodes.”

Stephanie enjoys the security of having a job that she can do full time. She credits Joe, and her mother Pauline (56), for helping with childcare.

She said: “My Corrie schedule is so good, and I’ve never had this before.

“You find out on the Friday before what you’re doing for the following week, whereas I’m used to finding out the night before.

“Joe is a massive help and so is my mum, so we’re doing breakfast club or afterschool club.

“Joe will get Caben from school or, if he’s in work, my mum will help out.

“Because I had been with Caben constantly, it’s weird not being with him throughout the day.

“But he’s at a really good age now and those younger years go so fast, I wanted to spend time with him because I didn’t when I was filming previously.

“I’ve had an amazing few years with him 24/7 but I’m made up to be getting back to what I love.

“There are so many layers to explore with Courtney and she’s certainly made herself at home.

“I’d love to see her stick around.”

6 Stephanie found fame on Over The Rainbow

6 Hollyoaks, Channel 4, stars Stephanie as Sinead