Stay safe from dangerous email messages that can empty your bank account with these essential checks

Why Fake Email Addresses Are Becoming a Necessity in 2024

Experts are urging users to create fake email addresses in response to a growing concern over phishing attacks. According to cybersecurity researchers, AI-powered phishing is becoming increasingly prevalent as one of the latest frauds to be aware of in 2024.

What is Phishing?

Phishing is a scam in which threat actors pose as someone else to deceive users, typically with the intention of acquiring sensitive information and gaining access to banking accounts. The majority of phishing attempts are conducted via email, with cybercriminals hoping that victims will respond with personal information. Now, however, scammers are beginning to take advantage of artificial intelligence for phishing scams. This allows them to craft more convincing emails and gain insight into personal communication styles.

“Cybercriminals are certainly becoming more sophisticated across the board,” remarked Luke Secrist, CEO of cybersecurity company BuddoBot. “With the increased availability of information and the proliferation of tools and simplified interfaces, even novice criminals are able to conduct attacks at a much more advanced level. Phishing, in particular, is one of the easiest types of attacks to create and deploy. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most successful, targeting both organizations and consumers. It is a repeat attack that can be deployed on a large scale,” he concluded.

How to Stay Safe

To counter the threat of phishing, Secrist advises having burner email addresses in order to reduce one’s online presence and decrease the risk of data compromise. “Having a separate email address is a quick and easy measure to limit the amount of personal information tied to your actual name. Successful breaches yield different results,” Secrist explained. “Another compelling reason to use fake email addresses, particularly for shopping, is to create a clear separation between your primary email address used for personal communication or important matters, and one used for shopping, which is often plagued by spam and phishing attempts,” he added. By establishing a distinct, non-identifiable account, users can treat it as a zero-trust account and assume that every email received is a potential phishing attempt, thereby avoiding clicking on any links by default. This approach is particularly beneficial for users with limited technological prowess, as it helps to protect them from potential threats.

In addition to this recommendation, Secrist emphasized the importance of maintaining strong passwords. “We can all benefit from proper password management,” he advised. “First and foremost, it is crucial to use strong passwords. They should be lengthy (more than 14 characters) and include a mix of character types (lowercase, uppercase, symbols, and numbers). Additionally, users should avoid reusing passwords, as they can be easily guessed if they become available in a breached database. Many of us already have numerous old passwords in publicly accessible databases, which can be alarming. Fortunately, there are password managers available that can securely store and generate randomized passwords for us,” he concluded.