Station 19 Luckily Just Gave Andy Some Promising Information, But At What Price To Other?

Warning! Spoiler alert! Station 19 Episode “In My Tree.” Consider yourself warned if you’re not caught up!

Many secrets were waiting to burst forth in this episode of Station 19. Robert He found himself in an odd position, as both Beckett And Maya were using his relationship and new fire chief Natasha RossThey are motivated to make their own money. Maya sought Robert’s advice to get close to Ross to obtain her captaincy at Station 19. Beckett wanted Robert to keep his drinking quiet. It turned out that it was unexpectedly Andy Who made the most waves regarding the new chief?

Andy asked Natasha if she could move Andy back to Station 19. While Andy might get the answer she was looking for, her request set Natasha down a path that’s almost definitely Going to have consequences . Let’s discuss.

Andy is likely to return home to Station 19

Things haven’t felt quite right since Andy got shipped over to Station 23 in the same chaos that caused Maya’s demotion. Andy spoke to Natasha, the new fire chief. She said that although she had made some progress in her role as Station 23 captain’s duties, there were still issues. “boys’ club”She felt that the roots of her firehouse were deeply-rooted and asked for a return visit to her family at her father’s firehouse. Natasha appreciated Andy’s candor, and it sounded like she was going to make that request happen. However, unbeknownst to Jania Lee Ortiz’s character, Natasha was looking for a place to trim the budget, and Andy’s comments about her current gig led to the decision to shut down Station 23.

What will happen to Theo and the other Station 23 Firefighters,

Our attention is rightly focused on the firefighters at Station 19, but there are some within 23’s ranks that we care about. What number of characters will this show lose as the firefighters from Station 19 are dispersed/or laid off? Theo It will remain a part Vic ’s life , regardless of where his job is, but I’m hoping we’ll see him move over to Station 19 with Andy.

Will Natasha And Robert’s Relationship Be Further Complicated By Andy’s Presence?

Beckett had already taken Robert and Natasha out for a dinner date. Maya also picked up on their vibes. With Andy likely returning to the fire station full time, there’s no doubt she’ll catch on to the history (and current goings-on?) Her ex-husband and fire chief. Robert was told by Natasha that things needed to be calmed down. However, I fully expect this drama to escalate.

With Station 23’s Closure, 19’s Resources Will Be Stretched

The teams of 19 and 23 worked very closely together, especially during this season. Station 19What happens when all the duties in the fire district are assigned to one person? Firefighters are trying to get Ben’s PRT recommissioned and Jack The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic is now open How is Station 19 going be able to continue serving the community with only one fire station? Hopefully they’ll take on a few of 23’s firefighters, but that may not be enough to continue with their special projects. There is also the danger that everyone will face as 19 firefighters are responsible for the large calls in the area.