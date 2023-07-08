State Department issues urgent passport alert for Americans traveling abroad in this year

The State Department issued a warning for Americans who have travel plans in the near future.

Due to an overflow of passport applications, they have released a public statement urging applicants to file at least 6 months in advance.

According to agency officials, the processing times for standard passport applications are between 10-13 weeks and for expedited passports they range from 7-nine weeks. Website.

But these are just estimates and they do not guarantee anything.

A State Department official explained in an email NBC NewsThe agency currently meets its estimated processing times in “the vast majority” of cases.

Also, they stated that almost 2 million additional passport requests will be processed in this fiscal year compared to last year.

The agency’s website states that it is “monitoring record high demand for passports” and expects the demand to continue increasing through spring, as well as remain high during the summer.

According to the agency, in March 2023 they will be attempting to keep up with the increased public demand.

As more Americans travel internationally, we’re putting resources into meeting the demand that has been seen in 2023.

The demand surges of 2007 and 2017 are far behind us.

The Department of Education received more than 500 000 applications during some winter weeks, the most ever at this time, surpassing our projections, they said.

The agency is under increased pressure due to the recent surge in post-pandemic tourism.

The 4th of July holiday is approaching. Transportation Security Administration The largest number of passengers have ever been screened in one day.

From Thursday, June 29 through Wednesday, 7/5, TSA screen more than 17M people, an average of 2.5M a day. Friday’s travel figure of 2,884,783 represents TSA’s busiest day ever,” the TSA said on Twitter.

Check the status of your passport application if you have already submitted one. You can read more about it here.

