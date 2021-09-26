Stassi Schroeder, a famous Bravo star, defends Meghan Markle, and here’s why.

Anyone who ever watched an episode of Vanderpump Rules knows two things about Stassi Schroeder: she’s obsessed with spooky things, and she loves all things royalty, including England’s Royal Family. So, it’s not surprising that the former Bravo star immediately jumped to the defense of Meghan Markle. Keep reading and we’ll explain why Stassi had to defend Meghan’s honor.

What’s Stassi Schroeder been up to since Vanderpump Rules firing?

Right as Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules was winding down, Stassi Schroeder came under fire after her past racially insensitive actions toward co-star Faith Stowers came to light. An old podcast episode of Stassi telling a story of the time she and Kristen Doute called the cops on Faith made the news amid the spotlight on police brutality in 2020.

After public backlash, Bravo announced neither Stassi nor Kristen would return for another season. A few months later, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their own departure from the reality show to focus on their growing family.

Shortly after Stassi’s firing, she went public with her pregnancy, giving birth to her daughter Hartford Charlie Rose in January 2021.





Her former co-stars Brittany, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay all had babies in 2021, too.

With her reality TV days behind her, Stassi has moved on to creating a podcast and platform about motherhood, The Good The Bad The Baby.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit NYC

Despite raising a baby, Stassi Schroeder keeps an eye on happenings with the Royal Family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may no longer officially be royals, but they are still in the public eye.

The couple recently visited New York City. While there, they visited an elementary school in Harlem. Meghan wore a burgundy pantsuit for the outing. Fox News prices the trousers at $1,685. However, it was her $5,840 matching coat that caught the eye of the paparazzi. Not because of the price, but because the coat is bulky and heavy for the warm NYC weather.

Why Stassi Schroeder is defending Meghan Markle

The former Bravolebrity is well-known for her OOTD (outfit of the day) posts. Stassi shared a photo of Meghan’s NYC outfit with her seal of approval. She also had thoughts in regards to why Meghan chose a big coat.

For one, “it’s called fashunnnn.” Secondly, perhaps Meghan didn’t want comments about her post-baby body. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, Lilibet, in June.





Stassi can clearly relate to Meghan’s assumed desire to avoid the body shamers.

Do you think Stassi Schroeder was right to speak up in Meghan Markle’s defense? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Tuesday, September 28, only on Bravo. Will you be watching without the OGs – Stassi, Kristen, and Jax? (Brittany joined the Bravo show in Season 4.)